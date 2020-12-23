BBL 2020-21: Adelaide Strikers down Brisbane Heat in low-scoring thriller

Adelaide Strikers registered a narrow two-run win over Brisbane Heat in their thrilling Big Bash League 2020-21 fixture in Brisbane on Wednesday.

Being sent to bat first, Strikers managed 150-6 with Matt Renshaw top scoring with 32 from 28 balls with two boundaries and a six to his name.

Jonathan Wells hit 26-ball 31 with the help of three fours.

For Heat, Xavier Bartlett was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3-24 in four overs.

In reply, the hosts were restricted to 148-9 courtesy of a three-wicket haul by Danny Briggs as he returned with figures of 3-20 in four overs.

Captain Jimmy Pierson scored a half-century but it wasn’t enough for the side to register a win. His unbeaten 69-run knock came of 36 balls with the help of seven fours and two sixes.

Tom Cooper chipped in with 24-ball 22 with two fours.

Danny Briggs returned with figures of 3-20 in four overs for Adelaide.