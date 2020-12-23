Wednesday, December 23, 2020  | 7 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

BBL 2020-21: Adelaide Strikers down Brisbane Heat in low-scoring thriller

Peter Siddle’s side register narrow two-run win

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 41 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 41 mins ago
BBL 2020-21: Adelaide Strikers down Brisbane Heat in low-scoring thriller

Photo Courtesy: StrikersBBL/Twitter

Adelaide Strikers registered a narrow two-run win over Brisbane Heat in their thrilling Big Bash League 2020-21 fixture in Brisbane on Wednesday.

Being sent to bat first, Strikers managed 150-6 with Matt Renshaw top scoring with 32 from 28 balls with two boundaries and a six to his name.

Jonathan Wells hit 26-ball 31 with the help of three fours.

For Heat, Xavier Bartlett was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3-24 in four overs.

In reply, the hosts were restricted to 148-9 courtesy of a three-wicket haul by Danny Briggs as he returned with figures of 3-20 in four overs.

Captain Jimmy Pierson scored a half-century but it wasn’t enough for the side to register a win. His unbeaten 69-run knock came of 36 balls with the help of seven fours and two sixes.

Tom Cooper chipped in with 24-ball 22 with two fours.

Danny Briggs returned with figures of 3-20 in four overs for Adelaide.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Adelaide Strikers Australia Big Bash League Brisbane Heat Cricket
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Australia, Cricket, Big Bash League, Brisbane Heat, Adelaide Strikers, BHvAS, Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers, Adelaide Strikers, BBL10, BBL 2020-21 scores, BBL 2020-21 highlights, BBL 2020-21 live streaming, BBL 2020-21 teams, BBL 2020-21 squads, BBL 2020-21 sixes,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Misbah opens up about Pakistan’s defeat in NZ T20I series
Misbah opens up about Pakistan’s defeat in NZ T20I series
Pakistan announce 15-member squad for first New Zealand T20I
Pakistan announce 15-member squad for first New Zealand T20I
Afridi opens up on Amir's retirement decision from international cricket
Afridi opens up on Amir’s retirement decision from international cricket
Mohammad Amir bids farewell to international cricket
Mohammad Amir bids farewell to international cricket
Shadab highlights reason behind defeat in T20I series against NZ
Shadab highlights reason behind defeat in T20I series against NZ
PCB appoints Muhammad Wasim as chief selector of senior team
PCB appoints Muhammad Wasim as chief selector of senior team
Duffy, Seifert star as NZ down Pakistan in first T20I
Duffy, Seifert star as NZ down Pakistan in first T20I
Shahid Afridi joins Lahore Qalandars for T10 League
Shahid Afridi joins Lahore Qalandars for T10 League
Rizwan stars as Pakistan down New Zealand in third T20I
Rizwan stars as Pakistan down New Zealand in third T20I
New Zealand drub Pakistan in second T20I to win series
New Zealand drub Pakistan in second T20I to win series
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.