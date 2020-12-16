Big Bash League 2020-21: Rain abandons Perth Scorchers-Melbourne Stars fixture

The Big Bash League 2020-21 fixture between Perth Scorchers and Melbourne Stars in Lauceston on Wednesday was abandoned due to rain.

Being sent to bat first, Scorchers made 158-6 before rain interrupted play at the end of the 17th over. Colin Munro hit 36-ball 49 with five boundaries and a six.

Captain Ashton Turner and Joe Clarke chipped in with 39 and 34 respectively.

Billy Stanlake, Liam Hatcher and Nic Maddinson took two wickets each for the Melbourne side.

The Stars, chasing a revised total of 76 from six overs, were 10-1 before rain interrupted play for the second and the last time after just an over.

For Perth, Jhye Richardson got the only wicket.