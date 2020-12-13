Sunday, December 13, 2020  | 26 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Big Bash League 2020-21: Hurricanes down Strikers, Sixers humiliate Renegades

Both matches played on Sunday in Hobart

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Big Bash League 2020-21: Hurricanes down Strikers, Sixers humiliate Renegades

Photo Courtesy: Twitter/ Sydney Sixers

Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Sixers registered important victories in the Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21 on Sunday.

In the first game of the day, the Hurricanes completed a rather comfortable 11-run win against Adelaide Strikers.

After being put in to bat first, the home team managed to score 174-5 in their 20 overs, courtesy opener D’Arcy Short’s brilliant 48-balls 72.

For the visitors, right-arm pacer Wes Agar was the pick of the bowlers as he claimed figures of two for 28 in his quota of four overs.

In reply, the Strikers were restricted to 163-9 in their 20 overs despite Daniel Worrall’s brilliant unbeaten 62 off just 39 balls.

For the winning team, veteran all-rounder James Faulkner was the pick of the bowlers as he claimed figures of 3-21 in four overs.

Sixers thrash Renegades

In the other game on the day, Sydney Sixers registered the biggest win in the history of BBL after thrashing Melbourne Renegades by 145 runs.

After being put in to bat first, Daniel Hughes-led unit posted a mammoth total of 205-4 in their allotted 20 overs, courtesy brilliant 95 off just 57 balls by wicketkeeper-batsman Josh Philippe.

For Renegades, Peter Hatzoglou was the pick of the bowlers as he registered figures of 2-40.

In reply, Aaron Finch-led unit were dismissed for just 60 in 10.4 overs. Shaun Marsh, Jake Fraser-McGurk and Kane Richardson joint top-scored with 13 each.

For the winning team, left-arm pacer Ben Dwarshuis was the pick of the bowlers as he claimed figures of 4-13 in just 2.4 overs.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Adelaide Strikers BBL 2020 Cricket Hobart Hurricanes Melbourne Renegades sydney sixers
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Babar Azam to miss T20I series against New Zealand
Babar Azam to miss T20I series against New Zealand
Misbah-ul-Haq reveals reasons behind continuing New Zealand tour despite quarantine
Misbah-ul-Haq reveals reasons behind continuing New Zealand tour despite quarantine
Pakistan announce schedule for upcoming South Africa home matches
Pakistan announce schedule for upcoming South Africa home matches
Pakistan prepare for New Zealand fixtures with intra-squad practice match
Pakistan prepare for New Zealand fixtures with intra-squad practice match
Misbah-ul-Haq opens up about bio-secure bubble breach in New Zealand
Misbah-ul-Haq opens up about bio-secure bubble breach in New Zealand
Pakistan's Haris Rauf to make Big Bash League return
Pakistan’s Haris Rauf to make Big Bash League return
Misbah-ul-Haq lauds Pakistan players' ‘patience’ in New Zealand
Misbah-ul-Haq lauds Pakistan players’ ‘patience’ in New Zealand
Sarfaraz Ahmed was a very good leader, says Mickey Arthur
Sarfaraz Ahmed was a very good leader, says Mickey Arthur
Watch: Pakistan's Mohammad Amir takes five-wicket haul in LPL 2020
Watch: Pakistan’s Mohammad Amir takes five-wicket haul in LPL 2020
Babar Azam calls South Africa tour 'critical' for Pakistan
Babar Azam calls South Africa tour ‘critical’ for Pakistan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.