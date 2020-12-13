Big Bash League 2020-21: Hurricanes down Strikers, Sixers humiliate Renegades

Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Sixers registered important victories in the Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21 on Sunday.

In the first game of the day, the Hurricanes completed a rather comfortable 11-run win against Adelaide Strikers.

After being put in to bat first, the home team managed to score 174-5 in their 20 overs, courtesy opener D’Arcy Short’s brilliant 48-balls 72.

For the visitors, right-arm pacer Wes Agar was the pick of the bowlers as he claimed figures of two for 28 in his quota of four overs.

In reply, the Strikers were restricted to 163-9 in their 20 overs despite Daniel Worrall’s brilliant unbeaten 62 off just 39 balls.

For the winning team, veteran all-rounder James Faulkner was the pick of the bowlers as he claimed figures of 3-21 in four overs.

Sixers thrash Renegades

In the other game on the day, Sydney Sixers registered the biggest win in the history of BBL after thrashing Melbourne Renegades by 145 runs.

After being put in to bat first, Daniel Hughes-led unit posted a mammoth total of 205-4 in their allotted 20 overs, courtesy brilliant 95 off just 57 balls by wicketkeeper-batsman Josh Philippe.

For Renegades, Peter Hatzoglou was the pick of the bowlers as he registered figures of 2-40.

In reply, Aaron Finch-led unit were dismissed for just 60 in 10.4 overs. Shaun Marsh, Jake Fraser-McGurk and Kane Richardson joint top-scored with 13 each.

For the winning team, left-arm pacer Ben Dwarshuis was the pick of the bowlers as he claimed figures of 4-13 in just 2.4 overs.