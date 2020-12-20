Sunday, December 20, 2020  | 4 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Big Bash League 2020-21: Sydney Sixers triumph over Adelaide Strikers

Daniel Hughes' side register 38-run win in Hobart

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Big Bash League 2020-21: Sydney Sixers triumph over Adelaide Strikers

Photo Courtesy: SixersBBL/Twitter

Listen
Sydney Sixers pulled off a 38-run win against Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League 2020-21 fixture in Hobart on Sunday. Being sent to bat first, Sixers made 177-5 on the back of an impressive half-century from Daniel Christian. His blistering knock lasted 16 balls and included four boundaries and five sixes. Captain Daniel hit a four and two maximums on his way to 41-ball 46. Daniel Worrall and Wes Agar bagged two wickets each for the Strikers. In reply, two-wicket hauls each by Benjamin Manenti, Carlos Brathwaite and Steve O'Keefe helped Sixers restrict the Adelaide side to 139-7. Jonathan Wells was the top scorer with an unbeaten 36 which came off 38 balls and included three fours while Phil Salt along with Jake Weatherald made 28 and 27 respectively.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Adelaide Strikers Australia Big Bash League Cricket sydney sixers

Sydney Sixers pulled off a 38-run win against Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League 2020-21 fixture in Hobart on Sunday.

Being sent to bat first, Sixers made 177-5 on the back of an impressive half-century from Daniel Christian.

His blistering knock lasted 16 balls and included four boundaries and five sixes. Captain Daniel hit a four and two maximums on his way to 41-ball 46.

Daniel Worrall and Wes Agar bagged two wickets each for the Strikers.

In reply, two-wicket hauls each by Benjamin Manenti, Carlos Brathwaite and Steve O’Keefe helped Sixers restrict the Adelaide side to 139-7.

Jonathan Wells was the top scorer with an unbeaten 36 which came off 38 balls and included three fours while Phil Salt along with Jake Weatherald made 28 and 27 respectively.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Australia, Cricket, Big Bash League, Sydney Sixers, Adelaide Strikers, Big Bash League 2020-21 Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers, Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers, SSvAS, ASvSS, BBL10, bbl live, bbl 2020, bbl live score, bbl schedule 2020, bbl points table, bbl live match, bbl 10, bbl today match, bbl points table 2020, bbl 2020 squad,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan announce 15-member squad for first New Zealand T20I
Pakistan announce 15-member squad for first New Zealand T20I
Afridi opens up on Amir's retirement decision from international cricket
Afridi opens up on Amir’s retirement decision from international cricket
Mohammad Amir bids farewell to international cricket
Mohammad Amir bids farewell to international cricket
Waqar Younis comments on Mohammad Amir’s retirement from Test cricket
Waqar Younis comments on Mohammad Amir’s retirement from Test cricket
Injury sidelines Dilbar Hussain from BBL 2020-21
Injury sidelines Dilbar Hussain from BBL 2020-21
New Zealand’s Latham warns Pakistan after West Indies rout
New Zealand’s Latham warns Pakistan after West Indies rout
PCB appoints Muhammad Wasim as chief selector of senior team
PCB appoints Muhammad Wasim as chief selector of senior team
Duffy, Seifert star as NZ down Pakistan in first T20I
Duffy, Seifert star as NZ down Pakistan in first T20I
Galle Gladiators reach Lanka Premier League 2020 final
Galle Gladiators reach Lanka Premier League 2020 final
Babar, Shan feature in Wisden’s Test Team of the Year
Babar, Shan feature in Wisden’s Test Team of the Year
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.