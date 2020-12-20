Big Bash League 2020-21: Sydney Sixers triumph over Adelaide Strikers

Sydney Sixers pulled off a 38-run win against Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League 2020-21 fixture in Hobart on Sunday.

Being sent to bat first, Sixers made 177-5 on the back of an impressive half-century from Daniel Christian.

His blistering knock lasted 16 balls and included four boundaries and five sixes. Captain Daniel hit a four and two maximums on his way to 41-ball 46.

Daniel Worrall and Wes Agar bagged two wickets each for the Strikers.

In reply, two-wicket hauls each by Benjamin Manenti, Carlos Brathwaite and Steve O’Keefe helped Sixers restrict the Adelaide side to 139-7.

Jonathan Wells was the top scorer with an unbeaten 36 which came off 38 balls and included three fours while Phil Salt along with Jake Weatherald made 28 and 27 respectively.