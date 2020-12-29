BBL 2020-21: Sixers, Thunder win in contrasting styles

Sydney franchises won their respective fixtures in the Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21 on Tuesday in a contrasting manner.

Melbourne Renegades’ poor run in the BBL continued as the side suffered a two-wicket defeat to Sydney Sixers in Gold Coast on Tuesday.

The Renegades, being sent to bat first, managed 168-6 with opener Shaun Marsh scoring a half-century.

His 67-run knock came from 48 balls which included five boundaries and two sixes.

The left-handed batsman also put on a 75-run opening partnership with captain Aaron Finch who struck four fours on his way to 32-ball 39. Sam Harper and Mohammad Nabi chipped in with 18-run knock each.

Carlos Brathwaite and Daniel Christian picked up two wickets each for the Sixers.

In reply, Daniel Hughes-led unit completed the run chase with a ball to spare.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Josh Philippe scored 48 from 30 balls with eight boundaries to his name while Jason Holder, who scored the required 16 runs from the final over, went unbeaten on 33 from 18 balls with three fours and two maximums to his name.

Kane Richardson, Imad Wasim and Mohammad Nabi bagged two wickets each for the Renegades.

Thunder run riot on Stars

Sydney Thunder registered a comfortable 75-run win over Melbourne Stars in their fixture in Canberra on Tuesday.

Thunder, being sent to bat first, were anchored to 219-7, thanks to half-centuries from Alex Hales and captain Callum Ferguson.

The England international played a blistering 71-run knock off 29 balls, including eight boundaries and five sixes whereas Ferguson made 51 from 33 balls with five fours and a six to his name.

For Melbourne, leg-spinner Adam Zampa was the pick of the bowlers as he registered figures of 3-49.

In reply, Stars were sent packing for just 144 in 19.5 overs with Marcus Stoinis scoring 27 from 15 balls with four boundaries and a six to his name.

For the winning team, off-spinner Chris Green was the pick of the bowlers as he claimed four wickets and just gave away 34 runs.