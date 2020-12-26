Sydney Thunder thrash Melbourne Renegades in BBL 2020-21

Sydney Thunder registered a thumping 129-run victory over Melbourne Renegades in their Big Bash League 2020-21 fixture in Canberra on Saturday.

Being sent to bat first, Thunder scored 209-8 in their 20 overs with Oliver Davies top-scoring with 23-ball 48 which included a boundary and five sixes.

The opening duo of Alex Hales and Usman Khawaja made 35 and 34 respectively and put on a 70-run partnership.

Peter Hatzoglou and Kane Richardson returned with two wickets for the Melbourne side.

In reply, Tanveer Sangha returned with a four-wicket haul as the Renegades were dismissed for just 80 in 12.2 overs.

Skipper Aaron Finch leading the scoring sheet with 20 off 17 balls with a boundary and a maximum to his name.

The leg-spinner returned with superb figures of 4-14 in 3.2 overs whereas Adam Milne and Chris Green bagged two wickets each.