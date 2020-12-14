BBL 2020-21: Sams stars as Sydney Thunder down Brisbane Heat

Sydney Thunder registered a four-wicket victory over Brisbane Heat in their Big Bash League 2020-21 fixture in Canberra on Monday.

Electing to bat first, Heat managed 178-6 in their allotted 20 overs as captain Chris Lynn led the way with a half-century. He top scored with 44-ball 69 with five sixes and three boundaries to his name.

Jack Wildermuth chipped in with his 31 which came off 11 deliveries and included four maximums.

Jonathan Cook and Daniel Sams bagged two wickets for Thunder.

Sams starred with the bat as his unbeaten 50 helped the side in achieving the desired target with seven balls to spare.

He top-scored with 65 from 25 balls with three fours and seven sixes to his name. Alex Ross made a handy 34-run knock which included five boundaries.

Wildermuth was the pick of Brisbane bowlers after managing to register figures of 3-23 in four overs.