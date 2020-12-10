BBL 2020-21: Hobart Hurricanes triumph over Sydney Sixers in opener

Hobart Hurricanes registered a 16-run win over Sydney Sixers in the opening game of the Big Bash League 2020-21 on Thursday.

Peter Handscomb’s side, being sent to bat, managed 178-8 on the back of half-centuries by Tim David and Colin Ingram.

David made 58 from 33 balls with eight boundaries and a six to his name, whereas Ingram struck two fours and a maximum on his way to a 42-ball 55.

Ben Dwarshuis and Dan Christian took three wickets.

In reply, the Dan Hughes’ side was restricted to 162-6 despite a fighting half-century by James Vince.

He top-scored 67 from 41 balls with eight boundaries and two maximums. He put on a 116-run partnership with Jack Edwards who made 39-ball 47 which included six fours and a maximum.

James Faulkner and Riley Meredith got two wickets each.