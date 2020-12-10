Thursday, December 10, 2020  | 23 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

BBL 2020-21: Hobart Hurricanes triumph over Sydney Sixers in opener

Peter Handscomb's side registers 16-run win

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
BBL 2020-21: Hobart Hurricanes triumph over Sydney Sixers in opener

Photo Courtesy: BBL/Twitter

Hobart Hurricanes registered a 16-run win over Sydney Sixers in the opening game of the Big Bash League 2020-21 on Thursday.

Peter Handscomb’s side, being sent to bat, managed 178-8 on the back of half-centuries by Tim David and Colin Ingram.

David made 58 from 33 balls with eight boundaries and a six to his name, whereas Ingram struck two fours and a maximum on his way to a 42-ball 55.

Ben Dwarshuis and Dan Christian took three wickets.

In reply, the Dan Hughes’ side was restricted to 162-6 despite a fighting half-century by James Vince.

He top-scored 67 from 41 balls with eight boundaries and two maximums. He put on a 116-run partnership with Jack Edwards who made 39-ball 47 which included six fours and a maximum.

James Faulkner and Riley Meredith got two wickets each.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket Sports
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
australia, cricket, big bash league, bbl 2020, hobart hurricanes, sydney sixers, hobart hurricanes vs sydney sixers, sydney sixers vs hobart hurricanes, ssvhh, hhvss, bbl 2020-21, bbl 2020-21 schedule, bbl 2020-21 squad, bbl 2020-21 player list, bbl 2020/21 fixture, bbl 2020-21 auction, bbl 2020-21 teams squad, bbl 2020-21 tickets, bbl 2020-21 draft
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Five Pakistan players nominated in ICC teams of the decade
Five Pakistan players nominated in ICC teams of the decade
Pakistan announce schedule for upcoming South Africa home matches
Pakistan announce schedule for upcoming South Africa home matches
Pakistan recall Sarfaraz Ahmed for New Zealand T20Is
Pakistan recall Sarfaraz Ahmed for New Zealand T20Is
Watch: Manufacturing of world-famous cricket equipment in Sialkot
Watch: Manufacturing of world-famous cricket equipment in Sialkot
Shoaib Akhtar advices Babar Azam to show leadership qualities
Shoaib Akhtar advices Babar Azam to show leadership qualities
Mushtaq urges Pakistan to show mental toughness against New Zealand
Mushtaq urges Pakistan to show mental toughness against New Zealand
PCB seeks details of coronavirus affected players from New Zealand
PCB seeks details of coronavirus affected players from New Zealand
Misbah-ul-Haq lauds Pakistan players' ‘patience’ in New Zealand
Misbah-ul-Haq lauds Pakistan players’ ‘patience’ in New Zealand
Pakistan prepare for New Zealand fixtures with intra-squad practice match
Pakistan prepare for New Zealand fixtures with intra-squad practice match
England, South Africa first ODI cancelled after fresh coronavirus outbreak
England, South Africa first ODI cancelled after fresh coronavirus outbreak
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.