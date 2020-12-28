Monday, December 28, 2020  | 12 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Cricket

BBL 2020-21: Rashid stars as Adelaide Strikers down Perth Scorchers

Alex Carey's side register 71-run win on Monday

Posted: Dec 28, 2020
Posted: Dec 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
BBL 2020-21: Rashid stars as Adelaide Strikers down Perth Scorchers

Photo Courtesy: StrikersBBL/Twitter

Rashid Khan’s all-round performance helped hosts Adelaide Strikers in registering a comfortable 71-run win over Perth Scorchers in their Big Bash League 2020-21 fixture on Monday.

Being sent to bat first, the Strikers finished with 165-8, thanks to a half-century by opening batsman Phil Salt.

He struck four balls and four sixes on his way to 31-ball 51 while Khan made 29 off 13 balls with a boundary and three maximums to his name.

Jhye Richardson was the pick of the Perth bowlers as he returned with figures of 3-30 in four overs whereas Andrew Tye and Mitchell Marsh took two wickets each.

In reply, a disciplined bowling effort by the Strikers was enough to dismiss the Adelaide side for just 94 in 15.2 overs.

Liam Livingston top-scored with 22 from 24 balls with a six to his name whereas Jason Roy’s 11-ball 21 included three fours and a maximum.

Daniel Worrall, Peter Siddle, Wes Agar, Rashid Khan and Danny Briggs bagged two wickets each.

Adelaide Strikers Australia Big Bash League Cricket Perth Scorchers
 
