Tuesday, December 15, 2020
Cricket

BBL 2020-21: Adelaide Strikers down Hobart Hurricanes

Alex Carey's side registers five-wicket win at Launceston

Posted: Dec 15, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
BBL 2020-21: Adelaide Strikers down Hobart Hurricanes

Photo Courtesy: BBL/Twitter

Adelaide Strikers registered a comfortable five-wicket win over Hobart Hurricanes in their Big Bash League 2020-21 fixture at Launceston on Tuesday.

Strikers, electing to bowl first, dismissed the Hurricanes for 146 in 19.3 overs, thanks to a five-fer by veteran pacer Peter Siddle. The 36-year-old returned with superb figures of 5-16 in just 3.3 overs.

For Hobart, wicketkeeper-batsman Ben McDermott hit two boundaries and three sixes on his way to 33-ball 46 whereas Colin Ingram struck 46 off 35 balls with the help of four fours and two sixes.

In reply, Adelaide completed the run chase in 18.4 overs at the expense of just five wickets, courtesy half-centuries by Jake Weatherald and captain Alex Carey.

Weatherald was the top scorer in the innings with 68 off 48 deliveries which included four fours and as many sixes whereas Carey’s 55-run knock came off 40 balls which included four boundaries and a maximum.

James Faulkner and Nathan Ellis was the pick of the bowlers for the losing team as they both managed to claim two wickets each.

Adelaide Strikers Australia Big Bash League Cricket Hobart Hurricanes
 
