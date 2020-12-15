Babar, Shan feature in Wisden’s Test Team of the Year

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and left-handed opening batsmen Shan Masood were named in the Wisden magazine’s Test Team of the Year.

Their selection came on the basis of consistent performances in the five-day format from December 11, 2019 till December 11, 2020.

During the time period, the Pakistan skipper made 600 runs from six games which included three centuries, which included 143 against Bangladesh back in February.

On the other hand, Masood was named in the side after scoring three consecutive centuries.

He made 419 runs from six matches during the period at an average of 46.55. His highest score was an impeccable 156, which he scored against England in August at Old Trafford.

The side is being led by Kane Williamson and features three players each from England, New Zealand, two from Australia and one from South Africa.

Wisden’s Test Team of the Year:

Dom Sibley (England), Shan Masood (Pakistan), Kane Williamson (New Zealand, captain), Marnus Labuschagne (Australia), Babar Azam (Pakistan), Ben Stokes (England), Quinton de Kock (South Africa, wicketkeeper), Kyle Jamieson (New Zealand), Stuart Broad (England), Tim Southee (New Zealand), Nathan Lyon (Australia)