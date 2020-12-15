Tuesday, December 15, 2020  | 28 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Babar, Shan feature in Wisden’s Test Team of the Year

Duo picked on basis of stellar performances

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago
Babar, Shan feature in Wisden’s Test Team of the Year

Photo: AFP

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and left-handed opening batsmen Shan Masood were named in the Wisden magazine’s Test Team of the Year.

Their selection came on the basis of consistent performances in the five-day format from December 11, 2019 till December 11, 2020.

During the time period, the Pakistan skipper made 600 runs from six games which included three centuries, which included 143 against Bangladesh back in February.

On the other hand, Masood was named in the side after scoring three consecutive centuries.

He made 419 runs from six matches during the period at an average of 46.55. His highest score was an impeccable 156, which he scored against England in August at Old Trafford.

The side is being led by Kane Williamson and features three players each from England, New Zealand, two from Australia and one from South Africa.

Wisden’s Test Team of the Year:

Dom Sibley (England), Shan Masood (Pakistan), Kane Williamson (New Zealand, captain), Marnus Labuschagne (Australia), Babar Azam (Pakistan), Ben Stokes (England), Quinton de Kock (South Africa, wicketkeeper), Kyle Jamieson (New Zealand), Stuart Broad (England), Tim Southee (New Zealand), Nathan Lyon (Australia)

FaceBook WhatsApp
Babar Azam Cricket Pakistan Shan Masod
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Babar Azam, Shan Masod, Cricket, Pakistan, Babar Azam achievements, Shan Masood achievements, Wisden Test Team of the Year 2019-20,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Waqar opens about impact of Babar’s absence on Pakistan team
Waqar opens about impact of Babar’s absence on Pakistan team
Babar Azam to miss T20I series against New Zealand
Babar Azam to miss T20I series against New Zealand
Misbah-ul-Haq reveals reasons behind continuing New Zealand tour despite quarantine
Misbah-ul-Haq reveals reasons behind continuing New Zealand tour despite quarantine
Misbah-ul-Haq opens up about bio-secure bubble breach in New Zealand
Misbah-ul-Haq opens up about bio-secure bubble breach in New Zealand
Pakistan prepare for New Zealand fixtures with intra-squad practice match
Pakistan prepare for New Zealand fixtures with intra-squad practice match
Pakistan announce schedule for upcoming South Africa home matches
Pakistan announce schedule for upcoming South Africa home matches
Galle Gladiators reach Lanka Premier League 2020 final
Galle Gladiators reach Lanka Premier League 2020 final
Waqar Younis comments on Mohammad Amir’s retirement from Test cricket
Waqar Younis comments on Mohammad Amir’s retirement from Test cricket
Pakistan's Haris Rauf to make Big Bash League return
Pakistan’s Haris Rauf to make Big Bash League return
Injury sidelines Dilbar Hussain from BBL 2020-21
Injury sidelines Dilbar Hussain from BBL 2020-21
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.