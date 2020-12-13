Babar Azam to miss T20I series against New Zealand

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has been ruled out of the three-match T20I series against New Zealand.

As per the Pakistan Cricket Board’s press release on Sunday morning, the 26-year-old has fractured his thumb during the training session and will not be able to take part in the series which is scheduled to start from December 18.

“Babar will be unable to attend nets for, at least, 12 days, meaning he will not be available for the 18, 20 and 22 December T20Is to be played in Auckland, Hamilton and Napier, respectively,” said the press release.

The development has also put Babar’s participation in the upcoming two-match Test series in doubt which is set to begin from December 26.

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq expressed disappointment after an injury to the captain but believes that it will open an opportunity for other players on the tour to showcase their talent.

“Injuries are part and parcel of professional sport and while it is hugely disappointing to lose a player of Babar Azam’s calibre for the T20Is,” said Misbah. “This opens up opportunities for the other highly talented and exciting players to step-up, understand their responsibilities and try to prove that the Pakistan side is a complete package.”

The statement also confirms that vice-captain Shadab Khan, who missed the series against Zimbabwe due to fitness problems, is still struggling with a groin niggle and the team management is evaluating his fitness as well.