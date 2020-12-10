Thursday, December 10, 2020  | 23 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Babar Azam calls South Africa tour ‘critical’ for Pakistan

Proteas to play two Tests, three T20Is in 2021

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Babar Azam calls South Africa tour ‘critical’ for Pakistan

File Photo: AFP

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam says the upcoming home fixtures against South Africa will help the Green Caps improve their rankings and will play an essential role in the development of its players.

Cricket South Africa confirmed on Tuesday their first tour of Pakistan in 14 years.

The right-handed batsman was delighted that the Proteas have agreed to play in Pakistan.

“I am delighted that South Africa have confirmed their tour to Pakistan and look forward to captaining my country for the first time in a home Test at a venue where we recently won our maiden Pakistan Super League title,” the Karachi Kings player was quoted saying in a Pakistan Cricket Board press release.

“Looking at the calendar of international cricket in 2021, I am pleased we are playing more against the sides which are ranked above us. This is critical to not only our learning and development, but also an opportunity to improve our rankings across all formats.”

The 26-year-old believes the number of upcoming Pakistan international matches will provide chances to emerging players to make a name for themselves. 

“This is critical to Pakistan’s future in developing a strong and formidable nucleus of players who can step up and challenge any opposition anywhere in the world,” he said.

South Africa will play two Tests and three T20Is in Pakistan.

The first Test will be played on January 26 in Karachi whereas Rawalpindi will host the second game on February 4.

Lahore will host three 20-over games on February 11, 13 and 14.

The visitors will undergo a quarantine period following their arrival on January 16. They will be cleared to stage intra-squad matches and practice sessions after testing negative for the coronavirus.

South Africa’s last tour to Pakistan was in 2007 when they won the two-match Test series 1-0. They went on to win the five-match ODI series 3-2.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Babar Azam Cricket Pakistan South Africa
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
pakistan, south africa, cricket, babar azam, south africa tour of pakistan 2021, pakistan vs south africa 2021 schedule, south africa in pakistan 2021, pakistan vs south africa 2021,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Test opener Sami Aslam quits Pakistan cricket
Test opener Sami Aslam quits Pakistan cricket
Five Pakistan players nominated in ICC teams of the decade
Five Pakistan players nominated in ICC teams of the decade
Pakistan announce schedule for upcoming South Africa home matches
Pakistan announce schedule for upcoming South Africa home matches
Pakistan recall Sarfaraz Ahmed for New Zealand T20Is
Pakistan recall Sarfaraz Ahmed for New Zealand T20Is
Watch: Manufacturing of world-famous cricket equipment in Sialkot
Watch: Manufacturing of world-famous cricket equipment in Sialkot
Shoaib Akhtar advices Babar Azam to show leadership qualities
Shoaib Akhtar advices Babar Azam to show leadership qualities
Mushtaq urges Pakistan to show mental toughness against New Zealand
Mushtaq urges Pakistan to show mental toughness against New Zealand
Misbah-ul-Haq lauds Pakistan players' ‘patience’ in New Zealand
Misbah-ul-Haq lauds Pakistan players’ ‘patience’ in New Zealand
PCB seeks details of coronavirus affected players from New Zealand
PCB seeks details of coronavirus affected players from New Zealand
England, South Africa first ODI cancelled after fresh coronavirus outbreak
England, South Africa first ODI cancelled after fresh coronavirus outbreak
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.