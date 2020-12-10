Babar Azam calls South Africa tour ‘critical’ for Pakistan

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam says the upcoming home fixtures against South Africa will help the Green Caps improve their rankings and will play an essential role in the development of its players.

Cricket South Africa confirmed on Tuesday their first tour of Pakistan in 14 years.

The right-handed batsman was delighted that the Proteas have agreed to play in Pakistan.

“I am delighted that South Africa have confirmed their tour to Pakistan and look forward to captaining my country for the first time in a home Test at a venue where we recently won our maiden Pakistan Super League title,” the Karachi Kings player was quoted saying in a Pakistan Cricket Board press release.

“Looking at the calendar of international cricket in 2021, I am pleased we are playing more against the sides which are ranked above us. This is critical to not only our learning and development, but also an opportunity to improve our rankings across all formats.”

The 26-year-old believes the number of upcoming Pakistan international matches will provide chances to emerging players to make a name for themselves.

“This is critical to Pakistan’s future in developing a strong and formidable nucleus of players who can step up and challenge any opposition anywhere in the world,” he said.

South Africa will play two Tests and three T20Is in Pakistan.

The first Test will be played on January 26 in Karachi whereas Rawalpindi will host the second game on February 4.

Lahore will host three 20-over games on February 11, 13 and 14.

The visitors will undergo a quarantine period following their arrival on January 16. They will be cleared to stage intra-squad matches and practice sessions after testing negative for the coronavirus.

South Africa’s last tour to Pakistan was in 2007 when they won the two-match Test series 1-0. They went on to win the five-match ODI series 3-2.