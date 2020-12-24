Thursday, December 24, 2020  | 8 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Australia’s Langer hints at unchanged side for second India Test

Head coach looking to make most of Virat Kohli's absence

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Australia’s Langer hints at unchanged side for second India Test

Photo: AFP

Australia coach Justin Langer said that he plans to pit the same XI for the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne against India.

The former opening batsman also warned the visitors that they will be at a big disadvantage in the absence of star batsman Virat Kohli.

With star batsman David Warner again ruled out injured, under-pressure opener Joe Burns, who scored a handy 51 not out in their second innings during the first Test at Adelaide, is set to keep his place at the top of the order.

Makeshift opener Matthew Wade is expected again to accompany him, with young allrounder Cameron Green retaining his spot in the middle order.

“I’d be a pretty courageous man to change the XI for this Test match after the last one,” said Langer. “So at this stage, unless something happens over the next few days, and it can happen in the world we live in, we’ll go in with the same XI, I’d say.”

Australia won the opening Test by eight wickets inside three days after India humiliatingly collapsed to be all out for just 36 in their second innings — their lowest Test score.

Compounding their problems, captain Kohli will miss the next three Tests to be at the birth of his first child, while star paceman Mohammed Shami is also expected to be absent after reportedly fracturing his wrist.

Langer said Kohli’s no-show at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, where up to 30,000 fans a day will be allowed, around one-third of capacity, was great news for Australia.

“Virat Kohli is one of the all-time great players and Shami I think is a real glue for the Indian bowling attack, because he’s so miserly, he’s very, very skilful,” he said. “So of course it gives us an advantage but we just know we have to keep working hard in the all the processes we’ve been talking about for some time. We know we have to start strongly on day one, we know we need to keep the pressure on (Ajinkya) Rahane if he is the new captain. So our processes don’t change, but when you take the best players out of any cricket team, then of course it weakens them, that is just reality, and it gives us an advantage.”

Australia (probable): Joe Burns, Matthew Wade, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (captain), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

FaceBook WhatsApp
Australia Cricket India Justin Langer
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Australia, India, Cricket, Justin Langer, Australia vs India 2nd Test 2020, Melbourne cricket match 2020, Boxing Day Test 2020, Australia vs India cricket match,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Misbah opens up about Pakistan’s defeat in NZ T20I series
Misbah opens up about Pakistan’s defeat in NZ T20I series
Pakistan announce 15-member squad for first New Zealand T20I
Pakistan announce 15-member squad for first New Zealand T20I
Afridi opens up on Amir's retirement decision from international cricket
Afridi opens up on Amir’s retirement decision from international cricket
Mohammad Amir bids farewell to international cricket
Mohammad Amir bids farewell to international cricket
Shadab highlights reason behind defeat in T20I series against NZ
Shadab highlights reason behind defeat in T20I series against NZ
PCB appoints Muhammad Wasim as chief selector of senior team
PCB appoints Muhammad Wasim as chief selector of senior team
Draft pick order for Pakistan Super League 2021 announced
Draft pick order for Pakistan Super League 2021 announced
Duffy, Seifert star as NZ down Pakistan in first T20I
Duffy, Seifert star as NZ down Pakistan in first T20I
Shahid Afridi joins Lahore Qalandars for T10 League
Shahid Afridi joins Lahore Qalandars for T10 League
Rizwan stars as Pakistan down New Zealand in third T20I
Rizwan stars as Pakistan down New Zealand in third T20I
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.