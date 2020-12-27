Sunday, December 27, 2020  | 11 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Rahane ton gives India lead in first Australia Test

Visitors were 277-5 in reply to Australia's 195 all out

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 17 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 17 mins ago
Rahane ton gives India lead in first Australia Test

Photo: AFP

A fighting century by stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane put India in the driving seat on the second day of the Melbourne Test against Australia.

The 32-year-old rode his luck as the visitors built an ominous 82-run lead.

It was a determined and crucial knock against a world-class attack by the mild-mannered 32-year-old, who assumed the captaincy from Virat Kohli after he returned home for the birth of his first child.

Batting at four, he faced 200 balls for his 104 to steer India to 277 for five before rain ended play 15 minutes early. Ravindra Jadeja was not out 40.

The hosts took just four wickets during a frustrating day in the field as the match began to slip away with India zeroing in on levelling the series after losing the first Test by eight wickets in Adelaide.

Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins both took two wickets.

While Rahane was the hero, it was a gutsy team performance, with three 50-plus wicket partnerships to help silence their critics after India were skittled for their all-time low of 36 last week.

On a steamy and overcast day at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, they resumed on 36 for one in reply to Australia’s first innings 195, having weathered a torrid 11 overs Saturday when they lost Mayank Agarwal for a duck.

In an action-packed morning, the Australian attack consistently hit its line and length with Pat Cummins bagging impressive debutant Shubman Gill for 45 and then the experienced Cheteshwar Pujara for 17.

That brought Rahane to the crease and — first with Hanuma Vihari, then Rishabh Pant and finally Jadeja — he built half-century stands to put India in a strong position.

He brought up his 12th Test ton in his 67th game, and his second in Melbourne, with a four off Cummins, but he enjoyed some good fortune.

Problems

Australia removed first slip during Starc’s first spell in the final session and lived to regret it with Rahane getting an edge on 57 that would almost certainly have been caught if the fielder was there.

He had a huge let-off on 73 when he was dropped at second slip by Steve Smith and again on 104 when the ball popped out of Travis Head’s hands as he landed after taking the catch.

Jadeja, back in the team after missing the first Test injured, ably supported Rahane at the other end after Vihari fell for 21 attempting to sweep Nathan Lyon, with Smith taking the catch.

That brought the exuberant Pant to the crease. Preferred to Wriddhiman Saha as wicketkeeper, he scored a breezy 29 before becoming Starc’s 250th Test wicket, caught by Tim Paine for his 150th dismissal.

India were reduced to 64 for three before lunch after Cummins caused all sorts of problems.

He signalled his intent with the first ball of the day, which zipped past Pujara’s bat. Paine called for a review, believing it took a nick, but replays showed it was not out.

Gill also survived a scare in the first over he faced with Paine at fault, failing to hold a difficult catch off Josh Hazlewood.

Cummins finally got the wicket he deserved when Gill, who added 17 to his overnight score after being preferred as opener to the axed Prithvi Shaw, got a nick and Paine took a simple catch.

He then removed Pujara, again enticing an edge with Paine holding a brilliant diving catch.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Australia Cricket India
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Australia, India, Cricket, Australia vs India, Australia vs India 2020-21, Ajinkya Raha Test century, India vs Australia 2020-21, India vs Australia,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Misbah opens up about Pakistan’s defeat in NZ T20I series
Misbah opens up about Pakistan’s defeat in NZ T20I series
Shadab highlights reason behind defeat in T20I series against NZ
Shadab highlights reason behind defeat in T20I series against NZ
Draft pick order for Pakistan Super League 2021 announced
Draft pick order for Pakistan Super League 2021 announced
PSL 2021 to get underway on February 20: reports
PSL 2021 to get underway on February 20: reports
New Zealand’s Southee hails ‘quality’ Pakistan ahead of Test series
New Zealand’s Southee hails ‘quality’ Pakistan ahead of Test series
PSL 2021: Categories for local players announced
PSL 2021: Categories for local players announced
Islamabad United part ways with Misbah-ul-Haq
Islamabad United part ways with Misbah-ul-Haq
Rizwan stars as Pakistan down New Zealand in third T20I
Rizwan stars as Pakistan down New Zealand in third T20I
Ramiz opens up on impact of Pakistan’s third T20I win
Ramiz opens up on impact of Pakistan’s third T20I win
New Zealand drub Pakistan in second T20I to win series
New Zealand drub Pakistan in second T20I to win series
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.