Australia recall Warner for third India Test

Australia have recalled star opening batsman David Warner in the squad for the third Test against India.

The left-handed batsman will return as he continues recovering from a groin injury, while Will Pucovski is also expected to be fit to face India, Cricket Australia said in a statement.

Fast bowler Sean Abbott also recovered from a calf strain and makes his return to the side whereas out-of-form batsman Joe Burns was released after struggling in the first two Tests.

“Unfortunately, Joe’s returns haven’t been what he or the selectors would like or what we consider he is capable of,” national selector Trevor Hohns said.

Although Warner was still recovering from his injury, selectors were hoping the opener would be fit for the match at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

“David has made strong progress in his recovery from injury and will be given every chance to play,” Hohns said.

The selection of Pucovski clears the way for the 22-year-old to make his test debut, after a blow to the helmet in a warm-up match earlier this month saw him sidelined.

Australia won the opening Test in Adelaide by eight wickets, with India levelling the series on Tuesday with an eight-wicket win in Melbourne.

Despite an outbreak of Covid-19 in Sydney, Cricket Australia has confirmed the third Test will be held at the SCG on January 7, with players expected to arrive on January 4.

The virus cluster, which emerged earlier this month, has forced authorities to put parts of the city in lockdown and place restrictions on travel to other states.

But officials were still confident the test would be able to go ahead before the teams travelled to Brisbane for the final Test on January 15.