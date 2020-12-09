Wednesday, December 9, 2020  | 22 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Cricket

Australia’s David Warner ruled out of first India Test

Star batsman is recovering from adductor muscle strain

Posted: Dec 9, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Australia’s David Warner ruled out of first India Test

Photo: AFP

Cricket Australia announced that star opening batsman David Warner has been ruled out of the first Test against India due to an injury.

The board said that the 34-year-old is doubtful for the second game as well as he is recovering from a strained adductor muscle that forced him to limp out of Australia’s second ODI against India last month, after a knock of 83.

“I feel I have made great progress in a short amount of time and it’s best for me to stay here in Sydney to continue working on getting back to full fitness,” Warner said in a statement. “The injury feels a lot better, but I need to be able to satisfy in my own mind and to my team-mates that it is 100 percent ready for Test match conditions.”

The first Test will begin in Adelaide on December 17.

It is not yet clear who will take Warner’s place, but Cameron Green’s recent century for Australia A against a strong India XI attack has put him in the running. 

In contrast, fellow young prospect Will Pucovski and veteran Joe Burns, in line to form Australia’s top order, both flopped in the warm-up match and Pucovski also had to leave the field after a delivery struck his helmet.

