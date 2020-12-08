Tuesday, December 8, 2020  | 21 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Australia beat India in third T20I to avoid clean sweep

Register 12-run win in the dead rubber match

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 42 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 42 mins ago
Australia beat India in third T20I to avoid clean sweep

Photo Courtesy: ICC/Twitter

Australia registered a 12-run win over India in the dead rubber third T20I in Sydney on Tuesday.

The visitors win the three-match series 2-1.

Kangaroos, sent to bat first, managed 186-5 on the back of half-centuries by Matthew Wade and Glenn Maxwell.

Wade struck 80 from 53 deliveries with seven boundaries and two sixes while Maxwell hit three fours and as many sixes on his way to 36-ball 54.

Washington Sundar was the pick of the bowlers for the Men in Blue as he returned with figures of 2-34.

India captain Virat Kohli scored a half-century but it wasn’t enough for the side to complete a sweep as they were restricted to 174-7 in their 20 overs.

The right-hander struck 85 from 61 balls with the help of four boundaries and three sixes.

Mitch Swepson bagged three wickets for Aaron Finch’s side.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Australia Cricket India Sydney
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
australia, india, cricket, sydney, australia vs india, australia vs india australia vs india 3rd t20, india vs australia 3rd t20 highlights, india vs australia 3rd t20 2019, india vs australia 3rd t20 2020, india vs australia t20 3rd match highlights, india vs australia 3rd t20 2020,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Test opener Sami Aslam quits Pakistan cricket
Test opener Sami Aslam quits Pakistan cricket
Five Pakistan players nominated in ICC teams of the decade
Five Pakistan players nominated in ICC teams of the decade
LPL 2020: Afridi returns to Pakistan citing 'personal emergency'
LPL 2020: Afridi returns to Pakistan citing ‘personal emergency’
India avoid ODI series whitewash against Australia
India avoid ODI series whitewash against Australia
Pakistan recall Sarfaraz Ahmed for New Zealand T20Is
Pakistan recall Sarfaraz Ahmed for New Zealand T20Is
Watch: Manufacturing of world-famous cricket equipment in Sialkot
Watch: Manufacturing of world-famous cricket equipment in Sialkot
Shoaib Akhtar advices Babar Azam to show leadership qualities
Shoaib Akhtar advices Babar Azam to show leadership qualities
PCB bans domestic bowler for breaching Covid-19 protocols
PCB bans domestic bowler for breaching Covid-19 protocols
Mushtaq urges Pakistan to show mental toughness against New Zealand
Mushtaq urges Pakistan to show mental toughness against New Zealand
Wasim reveals reason behind appointing Babar captain across all formats
Wasim reveals reason behind appointing Babar captain across all formats
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.