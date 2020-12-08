Australia beat India in third T20I to avoid clean sweep

Australia registered a 12-run win over India in the dead rubber third T20I in Sydney on Tuesday.

The visitors win the three-match series 2-1.

Kangaroos, sent to bat first, managed 186-5 on the back of half-centuries by Matthew Wade and Glenn Maxwell.

Wade struck 80 from 53 deliveries with seven boundaries and two sixes while Maxwell hit three fours and as many sixes on his way to 36-ball 54.

Washington Sundar was the pick of the bowlers for the Men in Blue as he returned with figures of 2-34.

India captain Virat Kohli scored a half-century but it wasn’t enough for the side to complete a sweep as they were restricted to 174-7 in their 20 overs.

The right-hander struck 85 from 61 balls with the help of four boundaries and three sixes.

Mitch Swepson bagged three wickets for Aaron Finch’s side.