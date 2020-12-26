Saturday, December 26, 2020  | 10 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Cricket

Australian pacer Aaron Summers to make Pakistan domestic cricket history

Fast-bowler becomes first overseas player to play revamped Pakistan Cup

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

Australian fast-bowler Aaron Summers will be making history as he becomes the first overseas player take part in the revamped Pakistan Cup 2021.

The Pakistan Cricket Board, in a press release, stated that the 24-year-old will represent Southern Punjab in the six-team competition which gets underway on January 8 in Karachi.

“I am delighted to have been offered a contract by the Southern Punjab Cricket Association, which has proved to be one of the front-running and formidable sides in Pakistan’s domestic cricket,” he was quoted saying in the release. “Pakistan is a breeding ground for the fast bowlers and while I look forward to developing as a quality fast bowler, I am equally keen to help my side performance strongly in the Pakistan Cup, which will be played on double-league format that will test my fitness, form and consistency against some of quality batsmen to the limits.

“I have been following the ongoing season on social media and the quality of cricket on display has convinced me that Pakistan is the place where I can hone my skills and improve as a cricketer. My goal remains to be a top professional and I think Pakistan can help me achieve that target.”

The Hobart Hurricanes players will reach Lahore on December 28 after which he will attend a seven-day training camp under former all-rounder Azhar Mahmood in Karachi before joining the team.

He made an impression by outpacing the likes of England pacers Jofra Archer and Tymal Mills on his Big Bash League debut in 2017. He represented reigning champions Karachi Kings in the 2019 edition of Pakistan Super League.

