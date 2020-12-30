Wednesday, December 30, 2020  | 14 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

ATP adjusts 2021 calendar as Indian Wells postponed

California-based tournament delayed due to coronavirus pandemic

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
ATP adjusts 2021 calendar as Indian Wells postponed

Photo: AFP

The 2021 ATP men’s tennis calendar was reshaped on Tuesday with the Indian Wells tournament getting postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Indian Wells in California is traditionally the first Masters event of the year on the men’s tour and runs alongside a women’s tournament.

The ATP said that “due to the impact of COVID-19” it would not be held on “its customary dates in March.”

The tournament organisers released a statement saying: “This decision was made after thorough consultation with state and local health authorities. The tournament is proactively working with the ATP and WTA Tours as well as title sponsor BNP Paribas to confirm dates later in the year to hold the event.”

California is suffering a spike in virus cases.

“As of December 28, California has 2,155,976 confirmed cases of COVID-19, resulting in 24,284 deaths. The number of COVID-related deaths increased by 0.3 percent from the prior day total of 24,220,” the state government said on Monday. 

The tournament organisers said they anticipated that new dates would be arranged. 

The Australian Open, originally scheduled to start on January 18, had already been pushed back to February 8-21 in a reconfigured schedule for the first seven weeks of 2021 released on December 17.

On Tuesday, the ATP said that the Australian Open, the men’s tour would be followed by European indoor events and swings through Latin American and the Middle East leading up to the Miami Open, a Masters event, from March 24 to April 4.

Under the revised schedule, the week following the Australian Open will offer tournaments in Cordoba in Argentina and Montpellier in France. They replace events in Santiago in Chile, which has been pushed back two weeks, Acapulco and Dubai, which have been pushed back by three weeks. 

The following three weeks, which had been left blank in the ATP schedule, now contain tournaments.

Rotterdam and Buenos Aires host events starting on Monday, March 1 and Santiago, Doha and Marseille hold tournaments the following week.

The tournaments in Acapulco and Dubai will be played in the week of March 8. 

The ATP had already announced that events not taking place in 2021 due to the pandemic would include the ASB Classic in Auckland and the New York Open, while the Maharashtra Open in India is under a cloud.

The Rio Open will not take place as originally scheduled, with the ATP saying alternative dates were being considered.

The ATP said that “all subsequent sections of the 2021 calendar, beginning with the spring clay-court season from week 14, remain unchanged at this time.”

It said it was looking at the possibility of adding one-off tournaments to fill gaps in the schedule.

FaceBook WhatsApp
atp Coronavirus Indian Wells Tennis
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
ATP, Tennis, Coronavirus, Indian Wells 2021, Coronavirus, Australian Open, Australian Open 2021 scorecard, Australian Open 2021 head-to-head, Australian Open 2021 schedule, Australian Open 2021 players,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Hafeez weighs in on Amir’s international cricket retirement decision
Hafeez weighs in on Amir’s international cricket retirement decision
Australian pacer Aaron Summers to make Pakistan domestic cricket history
Australian pacer Aaron Summers to make Pakistan domestic cricket history
PSL 2021 to get underway on February 20: reports
PSL 2021 to get underway on February 20: reports
PSL 2021: Categories for local players announced
PSL 2021: Categories for local players announced
Draft pick order for Pakistan Super League 2021 announced
Draft pick order for Pakistan Super League 2021 announced
New Zealand’s Southee hails ‘quality’ Pakistan ahead of Test series
New Zealand’s Southee hails ‘quality’ Pakistan ahead of Test series
Islamabad United part ways with Misbah-ul-Haq
Islamabad United part ways with Misbah-ul-Haq
Ramiz opens up on impact of Pakistan’s third T20I win
Ramiz opens up on impact of Pakistan’s third T20I win
Ahead of New Zealand Tests: Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq resume training
Ahead of New Zealand Tests: Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq resume training
Shadab Khan ruled out of first New Zealand Test
Shadab Khan ruled out of first New Zealand Test
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.