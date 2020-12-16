Wednesday, December 16, 2020  | 29 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Cricket

Asad Shafiq eyes comeback in Pakistan team

Batsman backing on performances in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy for return

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Asad Shafiq eyes comeback in Pakistan team

Photo: AFP

Pakistan’s veteran batsman Asad Shafiq is eyeing a comeback to the national side on the back of his performances in the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21.

The 35-year-old managed just 67 runs from five innings in the recently concluded three-match Test series against England at a miserly average of 13.40 which led to his departure from He failed to score a century on the tour. The veteran campaigner was dropped from the squad for the three-match New Zealand Test series.

While talking with Cricket Pakistan, Shafiq admitted that his performances in the four-day tournament will facilitate his bid to return to the team.

“It obviously bothers you when you get dropped after being a permanent part of the team,” the Karachi-born batsman said. “However, I have taken this positively. I am playing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy for only two reasons right now. First is to take Sindh to the top of the table and second is to make a comeback in the national side.”

The right-handed batsman lamented on not being able to covert half-centuries into tons, adding that he is working with former batsman Mohammad Yousuf to improve his technique.

“I was working on a few things for the past two years. During England tour as well, Misbah and Younis bhai pointed out few things in my batting, which I agreed with. I also had a chat recently with Yousuf bhai, who feels that I need to work more on the mental aspect of my game rather than technical. I need to go back and assess what I was doing right mentally which was working for me, so I can get back in form,” he said.

Shafiq has scored over 500 runs from eight games in the ongoing edition of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy with two centuries and three fifties to his name.

