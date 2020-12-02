Another Pakistan cricketer tests positive for coronavirus

New Zealand’s Ministry of Health said that another member of the touring Pakistan squad has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The number of affected players have risen to eight. The health ministry confirmed the development in a statement on its website.

“There is one new case of COVID-19 to report in managed isolation in New Zealand today,” the statement read. “There are no new community cases. This person is a member of the Pakistan cricket squad and was one of the three cases reported as under investigation yesterday. They have now been confirmed to have an active COVID-19 infection. The two other cases remain under investigation.”

The development is a daunting one for the Green Caps who are not allowed to train unless the Canterbury DHB medical officer of health is assured that the training activities are unlikely to transmit the disease.

Babar Azam’s side are in New Zealand where they are scheduled to play three T20Is and two Tests this month.