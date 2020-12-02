Wednesday, December 2, 2020  | 15 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Another Pakistan cricketer tests positive for coronavirus

Number of affected players rises to eight

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 10 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 10 mins ago
Another Pakistan cricketer tests positive for coronavirus

Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

New Zealand’s Ministry of Health said that another member of the touring Pakistan squad has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The number of affected players have risen to eight. The health ministry confirmed the development in a statement on its website.

“There is one new case of COVID-19 to report in managed isolation in New Zealand today,” the statement read. “There are no new community cases. This person is a member of the Pakistan cricket squad and was one of the three cases reported as under investigation yesterday. They have now been confirmed to have an active COVID-19 infection. The two other cases remain under investigation.”

The development is a daunting one for the Green Caps who are not allowed to train unless the Canterbury DHB medical officer of health is assured that the training activities are unlikely to transmit the disease.

Babar Azam’s side are in New Zealand where they are scheduled to play three T20Is and two Tests this month.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus Cricket new zealand Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan, Cricket, New Zealand, Coronavirus, Pakistan vs New Zealand, New Zealand vs Pakistan, Pakistan tour of New Zealand 2020-21, Pakistan in New Zealand 2020-21, Pakistan in New Zealand, Covid-19,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Babar Azam welcomes presence of former captains in Pakistan team
Babar Azam welcomes presence of former captains in Pakistan team
New Zealand confirms positive Covid-19 test of six Pakistan cricketers
New Zealand confirms positive Covid-19 test of six Pakistan cricketers
Football legend Diego Maradona passes away
Football legend Diego Maradona passes away
Challengers defeat Blasters in National Triangular T20 Women’s Cricket Championship
Challengers defeat Blasters in National Triangular T20 Women’s Cricket Championship
Investigation launched into Argentina football legend Diego Maradona's death
Investigation launched into Argentina football legend Diego Maradona’s death
Another Pakistan cricketer in New Zealand tests coronavirus positive
Another Pakistan cricketer in New Zealand tests coronavirus positive
Wasim Akram pulls out of LPL 2020 over mother's health...
Wasim Akram pulls out of LPL 2020 over mother’s health condition
New Zealand’s healthy ministry warns Pakistan after coronavirus protocol violation
New Zealand’s healthy ministry warns Pakistan after coronavirus protocol violation
Challengers beat Dynamites in National Triangular T20 Women's Cricket Championship
Challengers beat Dynamites in National Triangular T20 Women’s Cricket Championship
Saying goodbye to Diego Maradona, the Son of Naples
Saying goodbye to Diego Maradona, the Son of Naples
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.