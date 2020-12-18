Afridi opens up on Amir’s retirement decision from international cricket

Pakistan’s former captain Shahid Afridi has said that pacer Mohammad Amir’s decision to retire from international cricket was beyond his understanding.

The 28-year-old, in a shocking announcement on Thursday, said that he cannot continue to play for the national team under the current management.

The all-rounder, speaking exclusively with Samaa TV, said that the left-arm pacer did not take the right decision.

“I don’t understand why he made this decision,” said Afridi. “When I came to know about it, I talked to Amir and told him that I personally don’t think this is the right call.”

The Multan Sultans all-rounder further went on to question the Pakistan Cricket Board’s dealing with senior players.

“If Waqar was sincere with Amir and wanted to treat him equally like others, he should have called him and discuss the matter. This did not happen and Amir made the decision which I think is wrong.”

The Karachi Kings’ pacer was dropped from Pakistan’s limited-overs squad for the home series against Zimbabwe.

He was later left out of the 35-member squad of the Green Caps for the upcoming tour of New Zealand as well where the head coach stated that the team management is eager to select players who are available across all formats.