Friday, December 18, 2020  | 2 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Afridi opens up on Amir’s retirement decision from international cricket

Pacer made shocking announcement on Thursday

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Afridi opens up on Amir’s retirement decision from international cricket

Photo: AFP

Listen
Pakistan's former captain Shahid Afridi has said that pacer Mohammad Amir's decision to retire from international cricket was beyond his understanding. The 28-year-old, in a shocking announcement on Thursday, said that he cannot continue to play for the national team under the current management. The all-rounder, speaking exclusively with Samaa TV, said that the left-arm pacer did not take the right decision. "I don't understand why he made this decision," said Afridi. "When I came to know about it, I talked to Amir and told him that I personally don't think this is the right call." The Multan Sultans all-rounder further went on to question the Pakistan Cricket Board's dealing with senior players. "If Waqar was sincere with Amir and wanted to treat him equally like others, he should have called him and discuss the matter. This did not happen and Amir made the decision which I think is wrong." The Karachi Kings' pacer was dropped from Pakistan’s limited-overs squad for the home series against Zimbabwe. He was later left out of the 35-member squad of the Green Caps for the upcoming tour of New Zealand as well where the head coach stated that the team management is eager to select players who are available across all formats.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket Mohammad Amir Pakistan

Pakistan’s former captain Shahid Afridi has said that pacer Mohammad Amir’s decision to retire from international cricket was beyond his understanding.

The 28-year-old, in a shocking announcement on Thursday, said that he cannot continue to play for the national team under the current management.

The all-rounder, speaking exclusively with Samaa TV, said that the left-arm pacer did not take the right decision.

“I don’t understand why he made this decision,” said Afridi. “When I came to know about it, I talked to Amir and told him that I personally don’t think this is the right call.”

The Multan Sultans all-rounder further went on to question the Pakistan Cricket Board’s dealing with senior players.

“If Waqar was sincere with Amir and wanted to treat him equally like others, he should have called him and discuss the matter. This did not happen and Amir made the decision which I think is wrong.”

The Karachi Kings’ pacer was dropped from Pakistan’s limited-overs squad for the home series against Zimbabwe.

He was later left out of the 35-member squad of the Green Caps for the upcoming tour of New Zealand as well where the head coach stated that the team management is eager to select players who are available across all formats.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Pakistan, Cricket, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Amir retirement, Amir retires, Mohammad Amir retires, Amir retirement reactions, Mohammad Amir statements,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan announce 15-member squad for first New Zealand T20I
Pakistan announce 15-member squad for first New Zealand T20I
Mohammad Amir bids farewell to international cricket
Mohammad Amir bids farewell to international cricket
Waqar opens about impact of Babar’s absence on Pakistan team
Waqar opens about impact of Babar’s absence on Pakistan team
Babar Azam to miss T20I series against New Zealand
Babar Azam to miss T20I series against New Zealand
Misbah-ul-Haq reveals reasons behind continuing New Zealand tour despite quarantine
Misbah-ul-Haq reveals reasons behind continuing New Zealand tour despite quarantine
Misbah-ul-Haq opens up about bio-secure bubble breach in New Zealand
Misbah-ul-Haq opens up about bio-secure bubble breach in New Zealand
Injury sidelines Dilbar Hussain from BBL 2020-21
Injury sidelines Dilbar Hussain from BBL 2020-21
Waqar Younis comments on Mohammad Amir’s retirement from Test cricket
Waqar Younis comments on Mohammad Amir’s retirement from Test cricket
New Zealand’s Latham warns Pakistan after West Indies rout
New Zealand’s Latham warns Pakistan after West Indies rout
Babar, Shan feature in Wisden’s Test Team of the Year
Babar, Shan feature in Wisden’s Test Team of the Year
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.