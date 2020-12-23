Akhtar slams Pakistan’s poor show in second New Zealand T20I

Former fast-bowler Shoaib Akhtar has lashed out over Pakistan’s poor performance in the second T20I against New Zealand.

The Green Caps lost the three-match series to New Zealand on Sunday after being comprehensively beaten in the second fixture by nine wickets in Hamilton.

The performance did not sit well with the Rawalpindi Express who took to his YouTube channel to criticize the side’s “immature” approach.

“Not even the club teams show the level of immaturity which the Pakistan team showed,” the former pacer said. “A club level player understands the game more than them. What kind of cricket are they playing? It seems like the players and management are not capable enough.”

Criticising the team selection, Akhtar said that the selectors replaced the players which were prepared for the tour.

“When Sarfaraz was ready to lead the side, he was relieved from the leadership duties whereas the board wanted to remove [Mohammad] Hafeez over age issues. They didn’t pick [Shoaib] Malik when it was time for him to be used.”

Akhtar said that the flaws in batting technique led to the side’s failure in putting on a decent performance. “They were looking at the opposite direction where they wanted to hit the ball and were clueless about the gaps and placement. If the boundaries were short, they could have hit the ball down the ground. They could have been taught that by Hafeez.”

The 45-year-old lamented that the management makes new appointments every now and then. “If we compare our side with New Zealand, they have Kane Williamson who has been leading the side for five years whereas the names of their management is never even heard. In Pakistan, the chairman and chief selector are appointed in a quick manner.”