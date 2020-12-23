Ahead of New Zealand Tests: Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq resume training

Batting duo are recovering from thumb injuries
Pakistan’s batting duo of Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq returned to training as part of their recovery process.
The skipper and the left-handed opening batsman are currently nursing thumb injuries which they sustained before the New Zealand tour got underway during practice sessions.
The Pakistan Cricket Board shared a footage of the batsmen taking part in training sessions in time to make full recovery ahead of the second Test against the Black Caps in Christchurch starting from 3rd January.
📢 @babarazam258 and @ImamUlHaq12 have resumed practice 📢#NZvPAK #HarHaalMainCricket #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/cyQqNbfEmQ— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 23, 2020
Babar and Imam did not take part in the recently concluded three-match T20I series where the Green Caps lost 2-1. They will sit out from the Test series opener in Tauranga on December 26.
Wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan will lead the sides in absence of the right-handed batsman.