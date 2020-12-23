Wednesday, December 23, 2020  | 7 Jamadilawal, 1442
HOME > Cricket

Ahead of New Zealand Tests: Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq resume training

Batting duo are recovering from thumb injuries

Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

Pakistan’s batting duo of Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq returned to training as part of their recovery process.

The skipper and the left-handed opening batsman are currently nursing thumb injuries which they sustained before the New Zealand tour got underway during practice sessions.

The Pakistan Cricket Board shared a footage of the batsmen taking part in training sessions in time to make full recovery ahead of the second Test against the Black Caps in Christchurch starting from 3rd January.

Babar and Imam did not take part in the recently concluded three-match T20I series where the Green Caps lost 2-1. They will sit out from the Test series opener in Tauranga on December 26.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan will lead the sides in absence of the right-handed batsman.

