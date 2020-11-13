Friday, November 13, 2020  | 26 Rabiulawal, 1442
HOME > Cricket

Younis Khan asks ‘patience’ from fans to see ‘consistent results’

Pakistan batting coach expressed delight in getting the role

Posted: Nov 13, 2020
SAMAA |

Younis Khan asks ‘patience’ from fans to see ‘consistent results’

Photo: AFP

Pakistan batting coach Younis Khan has asked fans to show ‘patience’ in order to see improvement in the team’s performances.

The 42-year-old was appointed in his new role for two years till the ICC T20 World Cup 2020.

Khan was quoted in the Pakistan Cricket Board’s press release where he urged fans to show patience in order to see the result of his work.

“I am pleased to join the Pakistan cricket set-up on a long-term basis,” he said. “I felt honoured when I was given the opportunity this summer and thoroughly enjoyed my time, and I now look forward to continuing the work with the same group of people on an important tour of New Zealand.”

He continued by saying: “However, I want to remind all fans and followers that there is a process to achieve excellence and while some improvements can be noticed quickly, this will require lots of hard work, perseverance and patience before the required skills are embedded and start producing consistent results.”   

