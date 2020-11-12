Thursday, November 12, 2020  | 25 Rabiulawal, 1442
Winning PSL for Zalmi only thing on our minds: Brathwaite

West Indies’ explosive all-rounder pleased to be back for playoffs

Photo: AFP

West Indies’ explosive all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite reiterated that all players are focused on winning the Pakistan Super League (PSL) title for Peshawar Zalmi.

The 32-year-old has already landed in Karachi where he is set to take part in the eliminator against Lahore Qalandars on Saturday.

In a video posted by Zalmi, Brathwaite revealed that he is pleased to be back in Pakistan for the remaining matches of the PSL and is eager to contribute in the team’s success.

“We are here to win it. You always want to win it. We left in not the best of circumstances and it is pleasure to be back on the field,” he said. “We definitely want to win. I have not met all the players in the squad but whenever we will meet, we know we are here for one goal and that’s to win. Winning the title for Zalmi is the only thing that is on our minds.”

Brathwaite has played 173 T20s in his career where he has managed to score 1,604 runs and also claimed 154 wickets.

