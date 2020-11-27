Friday, November 27, 2020  | 10 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Cricket

Wasim Akram pulls out of LPL 2020 over mother’s health condition

He was to serve as Galle Gladiators' mentor

Posted: Nov 26, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 day ago
Wasim Akram pulls out of LPL 2020 over mother’s health condition

Photo: AFP

Pakistan’s cricketing legend Wasim Akram will not be a part of the inaugural edition of the Lanka Premier League, Cricket Pakistan has reported.

The report stated that the 54-year-old, who was named mentor of the Galle Gladiators franchise, has opted to skip the tournament due to his mother’s health condition.

Team spokesman Nabeel Hashmi has said that it is unclear as to when the former skipper will join the side.

Akram, in an interview with Khaleej Times, had hinted that the side would put on a solid performance in the 20-over competition.

“We have some really good players in the Galle team, I don’t want to name names, but it is a good mix of youth and experience and I am sure we will give everyone a run for their money,” said Akram.

“It is still early days to comment on whether we will make it to the final or not but one thing I can assure you, Galle Gladiators will be very tough to beat. I am really excited at our prospects,” he added.

Galle Gladiators will be led by the former Pakistan captain and veteran all-rounder Shahid Afridi.

