Wapda wins 66th National Senior Hockey Championship

Side beat National Bank on penalties in the final
The Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) won the 66th National Senior Hockey Championship at the Ayub Hockey Stadium in Rawalpindi by defeating National Bank of Pakistan (NBP).
The gameremained deadlocked at 1-1 till the full-time whistle. WAPDA emerged victoriousafter the final was decided on penalty shootout.
President ofthe Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Brigadier (retd) Khalid Sajjad Khokharhailed the players for their riveting performance. He also shared his insightsto improve the national sport.
OlympiansKaleemullah and Manzoor Junior asked the hockey federation to play their rolein facilitating the players by organising more of these tournaments.
"Thereare talented players across the country but who is willing to accept theresponsibility of supporting them?" asked Kaleemullah.
"Wehave a pool of up to 350 players which includes junior and senior players. Ifyou can't improve the monetary position of the players then at least facilitatethem by conducting similar events," Manzoor Junior said.
The winningteam and players were awarded prizes for their performances in the tournament.