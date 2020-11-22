Wapda wins 66th National Senior Hockey Championship

Side beat National Bank on penalties in the final

The Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) won the 66th National Senior Hockey Championship at the Ayub Hockey Stadium in Rawalpindi by defeating National Bank of Pakistan (NBP).

The game

remained deadlocked at 1-1 till the full-time whistle. WAPDA emerged victorious

after the final was decided on penalty shootout.

President of

the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Brigadier (retd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar

hailed the players for their riveting performance. He also shared his insights

to improve the national sport.

Olympians

Kaleemullah and Manzoor Junior asked the hockey federation to play their role

in facilitating the players by organising more of these tournaments.

"There

are talented players across the country but who is willing to accept the

responsibility of supporting them?" asked Kaleemullah.

"We

have a pool of up to 350 players which includes junior and senior players. If

you can't improve the monetary position of the players then at least facilitate

them by conducting similar events," Manzoor Junior said.

The winning

team and players were awarded prizes for their performances in the tournament.