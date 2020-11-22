Sunday, November 22, 2020  | 5 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Hockey

Wapda wins 66th National Senior Hockey Championship

Side beat National Bank on penalties in the final

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

The Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) won the 66th National Senior Hockey Championship at the Ayub Hockey Stadium in Rawalpindi by defeating National Bank of Pakistan (NBP).

The game

remained deadlocked at 1-1 till the full-time whistle. WAPDA emerged victorious

after the final was decided on penalty shootout.

President of

the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Brigadier (retd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar

hailed the players for their riveting performance. He also shared his insights

to improve the national sport.

Olympians

Kaleemullah and Manzoor Junior asked the hockey federation to play their role

in facilitating the players by organising more of these tournaments.

"There

are talented players across the country but who is willing to accept the

responsibility of supporting them?" asked Kaleemullah.

"We

have a pool of up to 350 players which includes junior and senior players. If

you can't improve the monetary position of the players then at least facilitate

them by conducting similar events," Manzoor Junior said. 

The winning

team and players were awarded prizes for their performances in the tournament.

FaceBook WhatsApp
hockey National Senior Hockey Championship Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan, Hockey, Pakistan Hockey Federation, PHF, WAPDA, NBP, Water and Power Development Authority, 66th National Senior Hockey Championship, National Bank of Pakistan,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Yasir Hameed names duo as Pakistan batting’s future in Tests
Yasir Hameed names duo as Pakistan batting’s future in Tests
Qalandars thrash Sultans to book place in PSL 2020 final
Qalandars thrash Sultans to book place in PSL 2020 final
Haris Rauf opens up about Shahid Afrid’s wicket celebration
Haris Rauf opens up about Shahid Afrid’s wicket celebration
Shahid Afridi to lead Galle Gladiators in LPL 2020: reports
Shahid Afridi to lead Galle Gladiators in LPL 2020: reports
Babar Azam’s brilliant 63 leads Karachi to PSL 2020 title
Babar Azam’s brilliant 63 leads Karachi to PSL 2020 title
PSL 2020 final preview: Karachi, Lahore compete in nail-biting finale
PSL 2020 final preview: Karachi, Lahore compete in nail-biting finale
Bangladesh cricketer Shakib threatened for attending a Hindu ceremony
Bangladesh cricketer Shakib threatened for attending a Hindu ceremony
Sami Aslam considers quitting Pakistan cricket: reports
Sami Aslam considers quitting Pakistan cricket: reports
Shoaib Akhtar recalls physical altercation with Mohammad Asif
Shoaib Akhtar recalls physical altercation with Mohammad Asif
Lahore Qalandars’ Tamim Iqbal opens up about playing in Pakistan
Lahore Qalandars’ Tamim Iqbal opens up about playing in Pakistan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.