Saturday, November 28, 2020
Samaa TV
HOME > Cricket

Sydney Thunder become Women’s Big Bash League 2020 champions

Side register seven-wicket win against Melbourne Stars in final

Posted: Nov 28, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Sydney Thunder become Women’s Big Bash League 2020 champions

Photo Courtesy: ICC/Twitter

Sydney Thunder won the Women’s Big Bash League 2020 after registering a seven-wicket win over Melbourne Stars in the final on their home turf on Saturday.

Stars’ decision to bat first came back to haunt them as the side were restricted to 86-9 in their 20 overs.

Katherine Brunt was the top scorer for Meg Lanning’s side as she made a cautious 27-ball 22 while Annabel Sutherland hit a boundary and a six on her way to run-a-ball 20.

The Sydney side put on a clinical display with the ball with Shabnim Ismail and Sammy-Jo Johnson taking two wickets each while Samantha Bates, Hannah Darlington, Lauren Smith and Heather Knight also getting their names in the wicket taker’s list.

The side completed the 87-run chase in 13.4 overs with Knight scoring unbeaten 26 off 19 deliveries with two boundaries and a six to her name while Rachel Trenaman made 26-ball 23 with the help of fours.

Captain Rachael Haynes scored 21 from 17 ball after hitting two boundaries and a maximum.

Brunt along with Alana King and Tess Flintoff took a wicket each for the Melbourne team.

