Friday, November 13, 2020  | 26 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
Cricket

Surge in coronavirus cases: PCB issues advisory for players, staff

Board wants individuals taking part in PSL to stay home

Nov 13, 2020
SAMAA |
Nov 13, 2020
Photo: AFP

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has issued an advisory for players and staff members due to surge of coronavirus cases in the country.

Pakistan has been termed as one of the success stories during the time of Covid-19 but as per the National Command Operation Center—country’s premier forum to take measures to counter the pathogen— the situation is deteriorating with every passing day.

On Thursday, there were 2,304 positive cases reported in the country whereas 37 people have lost their lives.

Due to the new circumstances, the PCB has issued an advisory for players and staff members who are not taking part in the Pakistan Super League but are selected for the upcoming tour of New Zealand.

The cricket board has asked individuals to stay home most of the time during the last 10 days before they are scheduled to travel and should only go out in case of necessity. The advisory permits players to train either at home or at the stadium.

Pakistan are set to face New Zealand in two Tests and three T20Is, starting with a five-day fixture from December 18 in Auckland.

