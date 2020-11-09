SSGC, Wapda register easy wins in National Senior Hockey Championship

Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) along with Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) registered comfortable wins on day three of the 66th National Senior Hockey Championship in Rawalpindi.

In the first match, National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) claimed a 2-1 win over Punjab after a tight contest.

Amir Ali and Abu Bakar netted the goals for the winning team whereas Hannan was the only goal scorer for Punjab on the day.

SSGC registered a convincing 9-0 win over Pakistan Police in the following game. Ahmad Nadeem registered a hat-trick whereas Mubashir Ali and Ali Shan scored two goals each.

In the third game on the day, Wapda thrashed Port Qasim Authority 6-0 in another one-side match as Aleem Bilal netted a hat-trick whereas Rana Waheed, Sohail Anjum and Amjad Ali found the net as well.

Mari Petrouleum registered a 2-1 win over Pakistan Army courtesy Umair Sattar double whereas Arsalan was the goal scorer for the Army side.

Pakistan Navy enjoyed a 3-0 win over Pakistan Air Force on the back of goals by Babar Hussain, Nauman Janjua and Hammad Ali.