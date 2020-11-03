Tuesday, November 3, 2020  | 16 Rabiulawal, 1442
Cricket

Southern Punjab’s Bilawal Bhatti cleared of injury

Pacer sustained blow to head during a Quaid-e-Azam Trophy fixture

SAMAA |
Photo: AFP

Southern Punjab’s veteran pacer Bilawal Bhatti has been cleared of injury after suffering a blow during the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21 fixture against Balochistan on Monday.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), in a press release, stated that the fast-bowler was taken for precautionary tests shortly after Khurram Shehzad’s delivery hit the side of his head.

The Muridke-born all-rounder underwent a CT scan and was discharged from the hospital after showing no signs of injury.

He has been advised complete rest for the next few days. Southern Punjab, availing the concussion substitution option, replaced the injured player with veteran pacer Mohammad Abbas on the penultimate day of their second-round match.

