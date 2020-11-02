Southern Punjab’s Bilawal Bhatti out of Balochistan fixture

Southern Punjab’s veteran pacer Bilawal Bhatti was taken to a hospital after being hit on the head during the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21 second-round match against Balochistan at the National Stadium in Karachi.

The 29-year-old was batting in the first innings during the morning session on day three when he was struck by a delivery bowled by fast-bowler Khurram Shehzad.

He was taken off the field following the incident.

The Muridke-born cricketer returned to bat and was dismissed after scoring three off 18 deliveries.

He was later rushed to the hospital after he showed signs of dizziness.

Southern Punjab have used the option to substitute the injured player with veteran pacer Mohammad Abbas.