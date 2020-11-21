South Africa cricketer AB de Villiers blessed with baby girl

Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers and his wife have been blessed with a baby girl.

The couple welcomed their third child last week and the 36-year-old batsman announced the news on social media website Instagram.

The Pretoria-born cricketer tied the knot with his wife Danielle in 2013. The couple welcomed their first son Abraham de Villiers in 2015 whereas their second son John de Villiers was born in 2017.

He retired from international cricket in 2018 after which he is spending most of his time with family. He has been taking part in several T20 franchise competitions including the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The former cricketer, during the 3TC match, had hinted at making a return to the side.

“I don’t know what to expect to be honest. It has been quite a few months now and nothing really has been properly scheduled yet,” de Villiers was quoted as saying by iol.co.za. “Obviously I would just like to get out there and play cricket. There are lots of talks, but in the meantime, I will stay fit in the gym and hit cricket balls.”