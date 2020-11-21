Saturday, November 21, 2020  | 4 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

South Africa cricketer AB de Villiers blessed with baby girl

Former captain announced the news on Instagram

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
South Africa cricketer AB de Villiers blessed with baby girl

Photo Courtesy: abdevilliers17/Instagram

Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers and his wife have been blessed with a baby girl.

The couple welcomed their third child last week and the 36-year-old batsman announced the news on social media website Instagram.

The Pretoria-born cricketer tied the knot with his wife Danielle in 2013. The couple welcomed their first son Abraham de Villiers in 2015 whereas their second son John de Villiers was born in 2017.

He retired from international cricket in 2018 after which he is spending most of his time with family. He has been taking part in several T20 franchise competitions including the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The former cricketer, during the 3TC match, had hinted at making a return to the side.

“I don’t know what to expect to be honest. It has been quite a few months now and nothing really has been properly scheduled yet,” de Villiers was quoted as saying by iol.co.za. “Obviously I would just like to get out there and play cricket. There are lots of talks, but in the meantime, I will stay fit in the gym and hit cricket balls.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
AB de Villiers Cricket South Africa
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
South Africa, AB de Villiers, Cricket, Danielle de Villiers, Yente de Villiers, Cricket South Africa, AB de Villiers children, AB de Villiers family,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Yasir Hameed names duo as Pakistan batting’s future in Tests
Yasir Hameed names duo as Pakistan batting’s future in Tests
Qalandars thrash Sultans to book place in PSL 2020 final
Qalandars thrash Sultans to book place in PSL 2020 final
Haris Rauf opens up about Shahid Afrid’s wicket celebration
Haris Rauf opens up about Shahid Afrid’s wicket celebration
Kings cement PSL 2020 final berth with dramatic win over...
Kings cement PSL 2020 final berth with dramatic win over Sultans
Babar Azam’s brilliant 63 leads Karachi to PSL 2020 title
Babar Azam’s brilliant 63 leads Karachi to PSL 2020 title
Hafeez’s stunning unbeaten 74 knocks Zalmi out of PSL 2020
Hafeez’s stunning unbeaten 74 knocks Zalmi out of PSL 2020
PSL 2020 final preview: Karachi, Lahore compete in nail-biting finale
PSL 2020 final preview: Karachi, Lahore compete in nail-biting finale
Hasan Ali, Agha Salman ruled out of PSL 2020 playoffs
Hasan Ali, Agha Salman ruled out of PSL 2020 playoffs
Bangladesh cricketer Shakib threatened for attending a Hindu ceremony
Bangladesh cricketer Shakib threatened for attending a Hindu ceremony
Sami Aslam considers quitting Pakistan cricket: reports
Sami Aslam considers quitting Pakistan cricket: reports
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.