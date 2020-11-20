Friday, November 20, 2020  | 3 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
Cricket

Sohail Tanvir tests positive for coronavirus: reports

Veteran all-rounder doubtful for LPL 2020

Posted: Nov 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 21 mins ago
SAMAA
Posted: Nov 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 21 mins ago
Sohail Tanvir tests positive for coronavirus: reports

Photo: AFP

Pakistan’s veteran all-rounder Sohail Tanvir has been tested positive for coronavirus, ESPNcricinfo has reported.

The veteran campaigner, who was drafted by the Kandu Tuskers, was tested positive for the pathogen as he arrived in Sri Lanka to take part in the Lanka Premier League (LPL). His participation in the tournament remains doubtful.

The 35-year-old will be in isolation till he makes a full recovery.

Tuskers’ head coach Hashan Tillekaratne, while speaking with ESPNcricinfo, said that he will discuss the left-arm bowler’s replacement with the team owners. “We have to talk to the franchise owners and find somebody to replace Tanvir”.

The Rawalpindi-born player was initially selected as replacement for compatriot Wahab Riaz and England’s Liam Plunkett.

It has been a rough week for the 20-over tournament as star players Chris Gayle and Lasith Malinga announced that they will not take part in the tournament.






 

 
 

 

