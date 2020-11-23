Shoaib Akhtar opens up about dealing with fixers, NAB

Former Pakistan fast-bowler Shoaib Akhtar revealed that he assaulted several individuals who made match-fixing offers to him.

The Rawalpindi Express, while speaking in Samaa TV program Sports Action, said that he has been approached by fixers throughout his career and he took matters into his own hands at one time when he was in Karachi.

“I gave them a severe bashing,” Akhtar said. “It happened once during my stay in a five-star hotel in Karachi. I went to the manager, whom I would not name, to report several people who were chasing me. He advised me to refuse whatever they were asking of me. I told him that I had already done so. When he asked me how I managed to pull it off, I asked him to figure it out. I gave plenty of thrashing to them.”

The 45-year-old said that he was offered money, houses and Swiss bank accounts in return for fixing games throughout his career.

He went on to say that money was not the motivational factor for him to perform. “If the Almighty gives me wealth, it’s alright. If he doesn’t then its no problem but I would never earn it through illegal ways.”

The star pacer recalled that he was told to appear before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) after the final of the 1999 Cricket World Cup.

“I greeted them when I appeared before the officials,” he said. “They told me that I was under investigation. I asked them on which account I am questioned, and they asked on my whereabouts on the night before the game. In return, I asked them to check the security cameras in the hotel and then they can let me know if I was inside the building or not. They said yes. I told them to leave me alone as I am not doing anything wrong. I was never summoned after that in my life. “

Akhtar has represented Pakistan in 46 Tests, 163 ODIs and 15 T20Is in his career where he managed to claim 444 wickets.