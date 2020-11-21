Saturday, November 21, 2020  | 4 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Shahid Afridi to lead Galle Gladiators in LPL 2020: reports

40-year-old to captain side in absence of Sarfaraz Ahmed

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Shahid Afridi to lead Galle Gladiators in LPL 2020: reports

Photo: AFP

Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has been reportedly named captain of Galle Gladiators for the 2020 edition of the Lanka Premier League.

Sources close to the matter reported that the franchise were considering to hand over the captaincy role to wicketkeeper batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed.

However, Sarfaraz will not be able to take part in the inaugural edition of the tournament as he is part of Pakistan squad which is touring New Zealand.  

Afridi will be leading the unit which includes star players like Mohammad Amir, Azam Khan, Chadwick Walton, Milinda Siriwardena, Lakshan Sandakan and Shehan Jayasuriya.

The 20-over tournament will be contested from November 26 to December 16 in Hambantota, Sri Lanka.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket Galle Gladiators Lanka Premier League 2020 Pakistan Shahid Afridi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan, Cricket, Lanka Premier League, Lanka Premier League 2020, LPL 2020, Galle Gladiators team, Shahid Afridi,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Yasir Hameed names duo as Pakistan batting’s future in Tests
Yasir Hameed names duo as Pakistan batting’s future in Tests
Qalandars thrash Sultans to book place in PSL 2020 final
Qalandars thrash Sultans to book place in PSL 2020 final
Haris Rauf opens up about Shahid Afrid’s wicket celebration
Haris Rauf opens up about Shahid Afrid’s wicket celebration
Kings cement PSL 2020 final berth with dramatic win over...
Kings cement PSL 2020 final berth with dramatic win over Sultans
Babar Azam’s brilliant 63 leads Karachi to PSL 2020 title
Babar Azam’s brilliant 63 leads Karachi to PSL 2020 title
Hafeez’s stunning unbeaten 74 knocks Zalmi out of PSL 2020
Hafeez’s stunning unbeaten 74 knocks Zalmi out of PSL 2020
PSL 2020 final preview: Karachi, Lahore compete in nail-biting finale
PSL 2020 final preview: Karachi, Lahore compete in nail-biting finale
Hasan Ali, Agha Salman ruled out of PSL 2020 playoffs
Hasan Ali, Agha Salman ruled out of PSL 2020 playoffs
Bangladesh cricketer Shakib threatened for attending a Hindu ceremony
Bangladesh cricketer Shakib threatened for attending a Hindu ceremony
Sami Aslam considers quitting Pakistan cricket: reports
Sami Aslam considers quitting Pakistan cricket: reports
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.