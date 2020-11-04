Wednesday, November 4, 2020  | 17 Rabiulawal, 1442
HOME > Cricket

Shaheen Shah Afridi makes stark improvement in ODI bowling rankings

Left-arm pacer breaks into top 20 for the first time

Posted: Nov 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 10 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 10 hours ago
Shaheen Shah Afridi makes stark improvement in ODI bowling rankings

Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

Pakistan’s young fast-bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi broke through the top 20 in the International Cricket Council (ICC) ODI bowling rankings.

The left-arm pacer’s five wickets in the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe saw him climb eight positions to reach number 16 spot in the latest rankings.

He is only the second Green Caps’ bowler to feature in the top-20 after Mohammad Amir who sits at eight.

Veteran left-armer pacer Wahab Riaz, who took five wickets in the recently concluded series, climbed six places to reach number 60 in the rankings whereas whereas young right-arm pacer Mohammad Hasnain made a remarkable jump from 202nd position to 120th spot after taking a five-wicket haul in the dead rubber on Tuesday.

Shadab Khan, who was ruled out of the three-match series due to an injury, dropped one place to 30th position whereas Imad Wasim has been demoted to number 40th from 36th.

In the batting rankings, captain Babar Azam retained his third position but earned eight points.

Several Pakistan batsmen could not retain their places including opening batsmen Imam-ul-Haq, who dropped a place to number 12th rank while Fakhar Zaman fell three places to number 18.

