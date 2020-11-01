Sarfaraz, Yasir star in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21 round two

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed and star leg-spinner Yasir Shah produced outstanding performances for Sindh and Balochistan on day two of the second-round fixtures in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21 campaign.

At the UBL Sports Complex, Safaraz produced a brilliant performance to put Sindh on top in the match against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The wicketkeeper-batsman played an unbeaten 131-run knock off 232 balls to help his team post more than competitive total of 361 in their first innings.

At the end of the day’s play, KP were restricted to 136-4, courtesy half-century from Israrullah.

Yasir’s triple strike puts Balochistan slightly on top

At the National Stadium Karachi, leg-spinner Shah’s three wickets helped Balochistan regain slight control of the match against Southern Punjab.

After being bowled out for 372 in the first innings, Shan Masood-led unit were off to a flying start and were cruising at one stage.

However, Shah’s three wickets helped Balochistan restrict Southern Punjab to 245-5 at the end of the day’s play.

Central Punjab closing in on second consecutive defeat

In the third match of the round two at the NBP Sports Complex, Northern are closing in on securing a mammoth win against Central Punjab.

At the end of day’s two play, Azhar Ali-led unit needed another 131 runs in their second innings to avoid an innings defeat.