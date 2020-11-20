Sami Aslam considers quitting Pakistan cricket: reports

Opening batsman Sami Aslam is reportedly considering to quit Pakistan cricket after being overlooked from the national side, ESPNcricinfo has reported.

The 24-year-old, in a tweet, said that he was unhappy for not being considered for the upcoming New Zealand tour despite giving solid performances in the domestic circuit.

Disappointed that I didn't get any chance to be in 35players for NZ tour and last UK tour,even after good last QeD 2019-20trophy, I was one of the most run makers, scored 864 runs(4 100's) average of 78,

dropped from the Test squad after not getting a game in my last UK tour 2018 — Sami Aslam (@Samiaslam999) November 11, 2020

The report mentioned that the left-handed batsman is considering to bid adieu to Pakistan cricket and take his career forward in the United States. He is yet to comment on the development.

The left-hander’s last appearance for Pakistan came in a Test match against Sri Lanka back in 2017.

He played 13 Tests and scored 758 runs at an average of 31.58 with seven half-centuries to his name. He scored 167 runs which included two half-centuries in the two-match series against England back in 2016.

Aslam made an impressive 91 against New Zealand in the second Test at Hamilton. He came under criticism for not being able to convert the half-centuries into tons.

He was soon dropped from the side due to fitness issues.

The Lahore-born batsman went on to play for Southern Punjab in the 2019-20 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. He became the fourth highest scorer with 864 runs from 10 games at an average of 78.55 with the help of four centuries and a half-century to his name.

During the season, he reportedly did not see eye to eye with head coach Abdul Rehman when he decided to settle for a draw against Northern instead of completing the run chase.

Aslam was then drafted to the Balochistan for the ongoing season where his form took a dip. He managed just one fifty from three matches.

He was also demoted to the Balochistan second XI side for the National T20 Cup.