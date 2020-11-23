Monday, November 23, 2020  | 6 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Motorsport

Sahibzada Sultan wins fifth TDCP Thal Jeep Rally

Veteran racer shows skills to win the 2020 edition

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Sahibzada Sultan wins fifth TDCP Thal Jeep Rally

Photo Courtesy: RadioPakistan/Twitter

Veteran off-road racer Sahibzada Sultan emerged victorious in the 5th Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab Thal Desert Jeep Rally on Sunday.

He won the Category A – Prepared race after completing the 105-kilometre race in an hour six minutes and 14 seconds.

Asif Fazal Chaudhary and Faisal Khan Shadikhel finished at second and third positions respectively with their respective times of 1:07:06 and 1:07:56.

For the first time in the tournament’s history, a bike race was contested in which Ibrahim Shah was the winner whereas Salma Khan emerged victorious in the women’s category.

The event concluded with an awards ceremony where prizes were distributed amongst the winners.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Sahibzada Sultan Thal Desert Jeep Rally 2020
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Sahibzada Sultan, 5th Thal Desert Jeep Rally, 5th TDCP Thal Desert Jeep Rally, Asif Fazal Chaudhary, Faisal Khan Shadikhel, Ibrahim Shah, Salma Khan
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Yasir Hameed names duo as Pakistan batting’s future in Tests
Yasir Hameed names duo as Pakistan batting’s future in Tests
Hafeez hits back at Ramiz after call for retirement
Hafeez hits back at Ramiz after call for retirement
Shoaib Akhtar recalls physical altercation with Mohammad Asif
Shoaib Akhtar recalls physical altercation with Mohammad Asif
Haris Rauf opens up about Shahid Afrid’s wicket celebration
Haris Rauf opens up about Shahid Afrid’s wicket celebration
Shahid Afridi to lead Galle Gladiators in LPL 2020: reports
Shahid Afridi to lead Galle Gladiators in LPL 2020: reports
Babar Azam’s brilliant 63 leads Karachi to PSL 2020 title
Babar Azam’s brilliant 63 leads Karachi to PSL 2020 title
New Zealand bound Pakistan squad test negative for coronavirus
New Zealand bound Pakistan squad test negative for coronavirus
PSL 2020 final preview: Karachi, Lahore compete in nail-biting finale
PSL 2020 final preview: Karachi, Lahore compete in nail-biting finale
Sami Aslam considers quitting Pakistan cricket: reports
Sami Aslam considers quitting Pakistan cricket: reports
Bangladesh cricketer Shakib threatened for attending a Hindu ceremony
Bangladesh cricketer Shakib threatened for attending a Hindu ceremony
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.