Sahibzada Sultan wins fifth TDCP Thal Jeep Rally

Veteran off-road racer Sahibzada Sultan emerged victorious in the 5th Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab Thal Desert Jeep Rally on Sunday.

He won the Category A – Prepared race after completing the 105-kilometre race in an hour six minutes and 14 seconds.

Asif Fazal Chaudhary and Faisal Khan Shadikhel finished at second and third positions respectively with their respective times of 1:07:06 and 1:07:56.

For the first time in the tournament’s history, a bike race was contested in which Ibrahim Shah was the winner whereas Salma Khan emerged victorious in the women’s category.

The event concluded with an awards ceremony where prizes were distributed amongst the winners.