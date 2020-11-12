Thursday, November 12, 2020  | 25 Rabiulawal, 1442
Football

Ronaldo edges closer to all-time record as Portugal thrash Andorra

Striker scored 102nd international goal on Wednesday

Posted: Nov 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: AFP

Cristiano Ronaldo edged closer to the all-time record for most international goals as European champions Portugal thrashed Andorra 7-0 in a friendly on Wednesday.

The Juventus star came on a substitute to net his 102nd goal for Portugal in the 85th minute.

Former Iran striker Ali Daei holds the record on 109 goals.

Portugal, who continue the preparations for their European Championship title defence next year with a Nations League game with France on Saturday, cruised past Andorra.

Wolves winger Pedro Neto gave them an early lead, before a double from Paulinho, either side of a Renato Sanches strike, made it four.

Emili Garcia scored an own goal with 14 minutes to play.

Ronaldo was introduced at half-time but had to wait until there were only five minutes remaining to boost his record bid, before Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix wrapped up the scoring.

The 35-year-old Ronaldo tested positive for coronavirus on October 13 when last with the Portugal squad, going on to miss the 3-0 victory over Sweden.

