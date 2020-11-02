Monday, November 2, 2020  | 15 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Cricket

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy: Southern Punjab tighten grip, Northern thrash Central Punjab

Round two matches of 2020-21 season are played in Karachi

SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo Courtesy: Twitter/ PCB

Southern Punjab have tightened their grip in their second Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21 campaign fixture against Balochistan at the National Stadium in Karachi.

After conceding a 41-run first innings lead, Shan Masood-led unit made a grand comeback and bowled the opposition out in their second innings at the score of just 112 runs.

Star of the show was leg-spinner Mohammad Zahid who claimed figures of four for 20 in just 6.3 overs.

At the end of the day’s play, Southern Punjab were 70 for three and needed another 84 runs to win the match.

KP fight back against Sindh

In the other match at the UBL Sports Complex, Northern put a strong performance against Sindh.

Ashfaq Ahmed-led unit started day three of the match at their overnight score of 136-4, trailing Sindh by 225 in their first innings.

Last six wickets of Northern put 171 runs on the board as the team managed to post a respectable first innings total of 307.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rehan Afridi scored 53 valuable runs and he was well-supported by Usman Khan Shinwari who scored 49 off 72 balls.

At the end of the day’s play, Sindh managed to extend their overall lead to 128 after being reduced to 74-3 in their second innings.

Northern thrash Central Punjab

In the third fixture of the second round, Northern thrashed defending champions Central Punjab by nine wickets at the NBP Sports Complex in Karachi.

Azhar Ali-led unit started their second innings at the overnight score of 64-2, needing another 131 runs to avoid an embarrassing innings defeat.

Central Punjab managed to overcome the first hurdle but were eventually bowled out for just 227 with captain leading the chart after playing a fighting 63-run knock.

For Northern, left-arm spinner Nauman Ali was the star performer as he claimed figures of 7-53 in 25.3 overs.

In their second innings, Northern took just five overs to chase down the target of 35 at the expense of just one wicket.

Cricket Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Trophy
 
Tell us what you think:

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
