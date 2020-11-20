Friday, November 20, 2020  | 3 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
Cricket

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy: Shafiq, Omair shine for Sindh on opening day

Duo scored impressive centuries against Southern Punjab in round-four match

Nov 20, 2020
SAMAA |
Nov 20, 2020
Quaid-e-Azam Trophy: Shafiq, Omair shine for Sindh on opening day

Photo Courtesy: Pakistan Cricket Board

Sindh had a field day with the bat against Southern Punjab on the opening day of the fourth-round match in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21 in Karachi on Friday.

The away team in the contest finished the proceedings at 289-4 with Omair Bin Yousuf and captain Asad Shafiq scoring impressive centuries.

Omair was the top scorer for the side as he remained unbeaten at 129 with the help of 11 boundaries. He was supported by Shafiq who was retired hurt at 123 after hitting 17 fours.

Zia-ul-Haq was the most successful bowler for Umar Siddiq’s side with his figures of 2-41. 

Moreover, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) found themselves in a spot of a bother against defending champions Central Punjab.

Usman Salahuddin’s decision to win the toss and opting to bat first did not prove favourable at first as his side with were dismissed for 158 in 66.2 overs. He was the top scorer with 54 which included four boundaries.

Sajid Khan was the pick of the bowlers as he returned with figures of 4-56 while Imran Khan Snr took three wickets.

The Central Punjab bowlers came back hard at the KP side as they had them pegged back at 61-4 by the close of the day’s proceedings.

Waqas Maqsood and Bilal Asif bagged two wickets each for the Punjab side.

On the other hand, half-centuries by opening batsman Azeem Ghumman and Ali Waqas took Balochistan to 257-5 against Northern.

Ghumman fell short of his century as he was dismissed for 95 after hitting eight boundaries whereas Waqas scored 52 with the help of eight boundaries.

Captain Nauman Ali picked up three wickets on the day.

Cricket Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Trophy
 
