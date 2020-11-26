Quaid-e-Azam Trophy: Northern toil KP in fifth round

Northern had a field day with the bat against Khyber Pakhtuntkhwa on the opening day of their Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21 round five clash in Karachi on Thursday.

Nauman Ali’s side were 371-5 on the back of centuries by Faizan Riaz and Mohammad Nawaz.

Riaz scored an unbeaten 124 with 16 boundaries and a six to his name whereas Nawaz made 121 with the help of 15 fours and two maximums.

Nasir Nawaz also chipped in with 68 after hitting 11 boundaries and a three sixes.

Sajid Khan took two wickets for Khalid Usman’s side.

Elsewhere, Akbar-ur-Rehman scored an unbeaten 155-run knock to anchor Balochistan to 333-3 against Sindh. He hit 12 boundaries and four sixes.

Ayaz Tasawwar, on the other hand, hit seven boundaries on his way to 67 not out. Ali Waqas missed out on his half-century as he was dismissed for 46.

Shahnawaz Dhani and Abrar Ahmed Abrar Ahmed took a wicket each for Asad Shafiq’s side.

Elsewhere, half-centuries by captain Umar Siddiq, Agha Salman and Zain Abbas anchored Southern Punjab to 272-5 at close of first day’s play against Central Punjab in the derby fixture.

Siddiq top scored with 94 after hitting 11 boundaries whereas Abbas chipped in with his 69-run knock which included 11 fours and a six to his name. Salman hit eight boundaries and a maximum on his way to 62 not out.

Waqas Maqsood and Ahmed Safi Abdullah took two wickets each for Hasan Ali’s team.