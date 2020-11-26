Thursday, November 26, 2020  | 9 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy: Northern toil KP in fifth round

Nauman Ali's side were 371-5 at stumps on day one

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Quaid-e-Azam Trophy: Northern toil KP in fifth round

Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

Northern had a field day with the bat against Khyber Pakhtuntkhwa on the opening day of their Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21 round five clash in Karachi on Thursday.

Nauman Ali’s side were 371-5 on the back of centuries by Faizan Riaz and Mohammad Nawaz.

Riaz scored an unbeaten 124 with 16 boundaries and a six to his name whereas Nawaz made 121 with the help of 15 fours and two maximums.

Nasir Nawaz also chipped in with 68 after hitting 11 boundaries and a three sixes.

Sajid Khan took two wickets for Khalid Usman’s side.

Elsewhere, Akbar-ur-Rehman scored an unbeaten 155-run knock to anchor Balochistan to 333-3 against Sindh. He hit 12 boundaries and four sixes.

Ayaz Tasawwar, on the other hand, hit seven boundaries on his way to 67 not out. Ali Waqas missed out on his half-century as he was dismissed for 46.

Shahnawaz Dhani and Abrar Ahmed Abrar Ahmed took a wicket each for Asad Shafiq’s side.

Elsewhere, half-centuries by captain Umar Siddiq, Agha Salman and Zain Abbas anchored Southern Punjab to 272-5 at close of first day’s play against Central Punjab in the derby fixture. 

Siddiq top scored with 94 after hitting 11 boundaries whereas Abbas chipped in with his 69-run knock which included 11 fours and a six to his name. Salman hit eight boundaries and a maximum on his way to 62 not out.

Waqas Maqsood and Ahmed Safi Abdullah took two wickets each for Hasan Ali’s team.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket khyber pakhtunkhwa northern Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Trophy
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan, Cricket, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy fifh-round 2020-21, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy fifth round, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy round five, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy round five 2020-21, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Central Punjab, Southern Punjab, Northern, Sindh vs Balochistan, Balochistan vs Sindh, Central Punjab vs Southern Punjab, Southern Punjab vs Central Punjab, Northern vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Northern, Northern vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, SINDHvBAL, BALvSINDH, CPvSP, SPvCP, NORvKP, KPvNOR,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Shoaib Akhtar recalls physical altercation with Mohammad Asif
Shoaib Akhtar recalls physical altercation with Mohammad Asif
New Zealand confirms positive Covid-19 test of six Pakistan cricketers
New Zealand confirms positive Covid-19 test of six Pakistan cricketers
Football legend Diego Maradona passes away
Football legend Diego Maradona passes away
New Zealand bound Pakistan squad test negative for coronavirus
New Zealand bound Pakistan squad test negative for coronavirus
Sami Aslam considers quitting Pakistan cricket: reports
Sami Aslam considers quitting Pakistan cricket: reports
Babar Azam opens up about grouping rumours in Pakistan team
Babar Azam opens up about grouping rumours in Pakistan team
PM Khan invites Afghanistan cricket team to tour Pakistan
PM Khan invites Afghanistan cricket team to tour Pakistan
Fakhar Zaman ruled out of New Zealand tour
Fakhar Zaman ruled out of New Zealand tour
New Zealand’s healthy ministry warns Pakistan after coronavirus protocol violation
New Zealand’s healthy ministry warns Pakistan after coronavirus protocol violation
Pakistan squad arrives in Christchurch for 46-day New Zealand tour
Pakistan squad arrives in Christchurch for 46-day New Zealand tour
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.