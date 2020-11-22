Quaid-e-Azam Trophy: KP on brink of victory against Central Punjab

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) are on the brink of securing a comfortable victory against defending champions Central Punjab (CP) in the fourth round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21 in Karachi on Sunday.

Usman Salahuddin’s side, who started the third day’s proceedings at 65-5, were bundled out for 248, thanks to half-centuries by Mohammad Saad and Saad Nasim.

Saad top scored with 77 with the help of 10 boundaries whereas Nasim also struck 10 boundaries on his way to a 52-run knock. Bilawal Iqbal chipped in with 48.

Sajid Khan completed a five-wicket haul as he returned with figures of 6-101 while Arshad Iqbal dismissed three batsmen.

KP, chasing a 170-run target, were reduced to 108-3 at stumps with Adil Amin and Mehran Ibrahim in the middle. They require another 62 runs to win.

On the other hand, hosts Sindh extended their lead against Southern Punjab (SP) on the back of an impressive century by opening batsman Sharjeel Khan.

Southern Punjab began the day at 148-2 in reply to the hosts’ first innings total of 383 all out.

Opener Zain Abbas failed to convert his half-century into a ton as he was dismissed for 95 with 14 boundaries to his name.

Agha Salman chipped in with handy 67-run knock with the help of 12 boundaries before the side were back in the pavilion for 295.

The hosts started their second innings with an 88-run lead. The left-handed opening batsman played a brilliant 121-run knock which included 16 boundaries and three maximums.

The side were 190-3 with Saud Shakeel and Hasan Mohsin batting at 45 and five respectively. They enjoy a 278-run lead at the moment.

On the other hand, the Balochistan-Northern fixture seems to be heading to a draw.

Northern, who started the third day’s play at 196-6, were dismissed for 275 with Mohammad Nawaz scoring a half-century. He was dismissed for 67 with four boundaries to his name.

Kashif Bhatti was the pick of the bowlers for Imran Farhat’s side as he returned with figures of 4-114 while Taj Wali and Mohammad Talha took two wickets.

The side were 68-1 with Azeem Ghumman and Ali Waqas batting at 39 and 10 respectively. They lead Nauman Ali’s side by 182 runs.