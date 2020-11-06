Friday, November 6, 2020  | 19 Rabiulawal, 1442
HOME > Cricket

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy: Bowlers dominate day one of third-round

Tabish, Sohail, Abbas put on impressive performances

Posted: Nov 6, 2020
Posted: Nov 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo Courtesy: Pakistan Cricket Board

Bowlers had an enjoyable outing on the opening day of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21 round three fixtures in Karachi on Friday.

Sindh earned three bonus points courtesy three-wicket hauls each by pace duo of Tabish Khan and Sohail Khan.

The visitors, electing to bat first, found themselves at 319-9 at close of opening day’s play on the back of three-wicket hauls by the two pacers at the UBL Sports Complex.

Tabish returned with figures of 3-41 whereas Sohail has bagged 3-43.

Mohammad Nawaz led the scoring for Nauman Ali’s side with score of 74 whereas Hammad Azam chipped in with 64.

Moreover, Mohammad Abbas’ four wickets helped Southern Punjab (KP) peg back Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to 261-6 at the NBP Sports Complex.

The right-arm pacer returned with 4-28 in 14 overs as he ran through the opposing side’s top order.

Adil Amin and Kamran Ghulam scored half-centuries for the batting team.      

On the other hand, Balochistan finished the opening day’s play at 239-6 against defending champions Central Punjab at the National Stadium.

Ali Waqas (75) and captain Imran Butt (53) anchored the side with their 120-run partnership for the second wicket whereas Taimur Ali remained unbeaten at 59.

Left-arm pacer Waqas Maqsood was the pick of the bowlers for Azhar Ali’s side with figures of 3-47.

Cricket Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Trophy
 
