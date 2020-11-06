Quaid-e-Azam Trophy: Balochistan captain Yasir Shah skips third-round match

The Pakistan Cricket Board announced that Balochistan captain Yasir Shah is not taking part in the third-round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21.

The spinner has skipped the fixture against defending champions Central Punjab out of personal reasons.

Veteran batsman Imran Farhat is leading the side in the 34-year-old’s absence. Youngster Usama Mir has been included in the side as his replacement.

Yasir amassed 64 runs from the four innings of the two games in this season’s edition so far. He is the second highest wicket-taker with 16 scalps at an average of 22.87.