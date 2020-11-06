Friday, November 6, 2020  | 19 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy: Balochistan captain Yasir Shah skips third-round match

Spinner opts out of Central Punjab match over personal reasons

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Quaid-e-Azam Trophy: Balochistan captain Yasir Shah skips third-round match

Photo: AFP

The Pakistan Cricket Board announced that Balochistan captain Yasir Shah is not taking part in the third-round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21.

The spinner has skipped the fixture against defending champions Central Punjab out of personal reasons.

Veteran batsman Imran Farhat is leading the side in the 34-year-old’s absence. Youngster Usama Mir has been included in the side as his replacement.

Yasir amassed 64 runs from the four innings of the two games in this season’s edition so far. He is the second highest wicket-taker with 16 scalps at an average of 22.87.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Balochistan Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Trophy yasir shah
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Yasir Shah, Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Balochistan, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21, Balochistan vs Central Punjab, Central Punjab vs Balochistan, #CPvBAL #BALvCP,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan release three players from limited-overs squad
Pakistan release three players from limited-overs squad
Former Pakistan wicketkeeper Zulqarnain Haider announces return to professional cricket
Former Pakistan wicketkeeper Zulqarnain Haider announces return to professional cricket
PCB chief announces major development on possible England tour
PCB chief announces major development on possible England tour
Zimbabwe beat Pakistan to avoid ODI series whitewash
Zimbabwe beat Pakistan to avoid ODI series whitewash
Iftikhar, Babar help Pakistan seal ODI series win against Zimbabwe
Iftikhar, Babar help Pakistan seal ODI series win against Zimbabwe
Haris, Shaheen star as Pakistan win first Zimbabwe ODI
Haris, Shaheen star as Pakistan win first Zimbabwe ODI
Hasan Ali uncertain for remaining Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21 matches: reports
Hasan Ali uncertain for remaining Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21 matches: reports
Shaheen Shah Afridi makes stark improvement in ODI bowling rankings
Shaheen Shah Afridi makes stark improvement in ODI bowling rankings
Pakistan make three changes in squad for third Zimbabwe ODI
Pakistan make three changes in squad for third Zimbabwe ODI
Prison sentences for corrupt cricketers under PCB's new draft law
Prison sentences for corrupt cricketers under PCB’s new draft law
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.