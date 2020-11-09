Monday, November 9, 2020  | 22 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy: Azhar saves CP, Northern win despite Shakeel’s heroics

Round two of four-day competition concluded on Monday

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Quaid-e-Azam Trophy: Azhar saves CP, Northern win despite Shakeel’s heroics

Photo Courtesy: PCB

Three matches of round two of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21 season came to an exciting conclusion on Monday in Karachi.

At the National Stadium, captain Azhar Ali’s fighting unbeaten 95 saved Central Punjab (CP) from third consecutive defeat as their match against Balochistan ended in a draw.

Chasing the target of 269 to register their first win in the competition, CP finished the day at the score of 225 for the loss of seven wickets.

Saud Shakeel’s effort in vain as KP down Sindh

In the other match at the UBL Sports Complex, Northern register a 128-run win against Sindh despite heroics from middle-order batsman Saud Shakeel.

On the last day of the match, Nauman Ali-led unit set Sindh target of 423 to win but they were bowled out eventually for 294 in the final hour of the play.

Star of the show was left-handed batsman Shakeel who nearly pulled off a remarkable draw by scoring 174 off 296 balls with the help of 27 fours.

He put on a 71-run partnership for the ninth wicket with Tabish Khan who scored 12 off 62 balls.

For the winning team, captain Ali was the star performer who claimed figures of five for 95 in 30 overs.

KP hand Southern Punjab first defeat

In the third match of the second-round, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) handed Southern Punjab (SP) their first defeat of the campaign after cementing a 75-run win at the NBP Sports Complex.

Chasing a target of 263 to register their third consecutive victory, SP were bowled out for 187 in just 71.1 overs.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Umer Siddiq finished the innings with the top score of 56 off 130 balls with the help of five fours.

For KP, left-arm spinner Khalid Usman was the most successful bowler on the day after claiming figures of four for 50 in 19.1 overs.

FaceBook WhatsApp
azhar ali Cricket Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Saud Shakeel
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Former Pakistan wicketkeeper Zulqarnain Haider announces return to professional cricket
Former Pakistan wicketkeeper Zulqarnain Haider announces return to professional cricket
Pakistan release three players from limited-overs squad
Pakistan release three players from limited-overs squad
Zimbabwe beat Pakistan to avoid ODI series whitewash
Zimbabwe beat Pakistan to avoid ODI series whitewash
Hasan Ali uncertain for remaining Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21 matches: reports
Hasan Ali uncertain for remaining Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21 matches: reports
Shaheen Shah Afridi makes stark improvement in ODI bowling rankings
Shaheen Shah Afridi makes stark improvement in ODI bowling rankings
Pakistan make three changes in squad for third Zimbabwe ODI
Pakistan make three changes in squad for third Zimbabwe ODI
Babar stars as Pakistan thrash Zimbabwe in first T20I
Babar stars as Pakistan thrash Zimbabwe in first T20I
Pakistan hockey legend Abdul Rasheed Jr passes away
Pakistan hockey legend Abdul Rasheed Jr passes away
Pakistan win T20I series against Zimbabwe
Pakistan win T20I series against Zimbabwe
Faf du Plessis joins Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 2020 playoffs
Faf du Plessis joins Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 2020 playoffs
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.