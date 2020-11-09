Quaid-e-Azam Trophy: Azhar saves CP, Northern win despite Shakeel’s heroics

Three matches of round two of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21 season came to an exciting conclusion on Monday in Karachi.

At the National Stadium, captain Azhar Ali’s fighting unbeaten 95 saved Central Punjab (CP) from third consecutive defeat as their match against Balochistan ended in a draw.

Chasing the target of 269 to register their first win in the competition, CP finished the day at the score of 225 for the loss of seven wickets.

Saud Shakeel’s effort in vain as KP down Sindh

In the other match at the UBL Sports Complex, Northern register a 128-run win against Sindh despite heroics from middle-order batsman Saud Shakeel.

On the last day of the match, Nauman Ali-led unit set Sindh target of 423 to win but they were bowled out eventually for 294 in the final hour of the play.

Star of the show was left-handed batsman Shakeel who nearly pulled off a remarkable draw by scoring 174 off 296 balls with the help of 27 fours.

He put on a 71-run partnership for the ninth wicket with Tabish Khan who scored 12 off 62 balls.

For the winning team, captain Ali was the star performer who claimed figures of five for 95 in 30 overs.

KP hand Southern Punjab first defeat

In the third match of the second-round, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) handed Southern Punjab (SP) their first defeat of the campaign after cementing a 75-run win at the NBP Sports Complex.

Chasing a target of 263 to register their third consecutive victory, SP were bowled out for 187 in just 71.1 overs.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Umer Siddiq finished the innings with the top score of 56 off 130 balls with the help of five fours.

For KP, left-arm spinner Khalid Usman was the most successful bowler on the day after claiming figures of four for 50 in 19.1 overs.